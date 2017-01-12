Travel Trends for 2017

Travellers are always looking for something new. After all, travel is as much about adventure and excitement as it is about rest and relaxation, so here are the new travel trends to look out for in 2017.

The traveller is a curious creature, always on the lookout for a new place or experience to discover, and different ways to do it. In this way he or she helps to create new trends, make ‘unexplored’ areas popular or see old favourites from a fresh perspective.

The simple ‘bucket and spade’ holiday that was once the norm has been superseded by trendy hotels, party packages, themed holidays and adventure explorations just as modern technology once made us demand TV and air conditioning in our rooms, and now has us ranting if there isn’t a good Wi-Fi connection available.

We want to see and explore more of the world and enjoy ‘authentic’ experiences, but we’re also increasingly demanding of luxury, style, branding, convenience, speed, efficiency, value for money and cuisine. Not so long ago, travellers heaved a sigh of relief if the bathroom worked and the room was clean, but now many also want good dining options with vegetarian, vegan and dietary choices.

We want to be connected, yet travel to the far ends of the world to disconnect ourselves from work and the drag of everyday. Quite frankly, you don’t envy the tourist industry that has to cater to such wide-ranging requirements anno 2017.

Unplugged

A lot of people travel to unwind. It can be overstated occasionally, but these are hectic times in which life just seems to be speeding up and it can be very hard to get away from the madding crowd – especially if you can be traced in the remotest places by email, WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, Twitter, Skype, LinkedIn and the mobile, among others.

Words Michel Cruz

