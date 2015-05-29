ISO for Ocean Clinic Marbella

Ocean Clinic Marbella is proud to announce that, after a year of implementation and auditing, it has been certified by the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

Ocean Clinic is the only independent Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery Clinic on the Costa del Sol to achieve the (ISO) 9001:2008 certification for Quality Management Systems. To attain this prestigious certification Ocean Clinic had to demonstrate its commitment to eight quality management principles: Customer Service, Leadership, Involvement of People, Process Approach, System Approach to Management, Continual Improvement, Factual Approach to Decision Making and Mutually Beneficial Supplier Relationships.

Ocean Clinic optimises its costs and resources by identifying and selecting key partners, pooling expertise and establishing joint development activities. Says Dr. Kai Kaye, Medical Director: “We are delighted to have achieved this certification. It follows rigorous assessment by the Standards Organisation and is testament to our ability to consistently meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

www.oceanclinic.net