Marbella Summer Concerts at Puente Romano

Crazy Music Productions is pleased to announce a host of upcoming concerts which will make the Puente Romano Beach Resort & Spa’s Tennis Club come alive with sound and colour.

On June 11, hit band Foreigner (of Cold as Ice or I Want to Know What Love Is fame) will be playing. On July 6, the Crazy 80s Live show will bring back the magic of one of the funnest decades we can recall through the voices of Billy Ocean, Heather Small of M People and Right Said Fred. On July 21, crooner George Benson will be delighting us with his dulcet tones and on August 10, Michael Bolton will be reminding us why we can’t resist a good love song.

For further information and tickets, www.crazymusicproductions.com