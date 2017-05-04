Happy Birthday essential! May 2017

Welcome to essential’s 18th anniversary edition!

To celebrate coming of age, we have lined up a bumper issue full of classic content. We preview this month’s 70th Cannes Film Festival and look forward to Eurovision, with the final taking place in Kiev on 13th May. We also pay homage to Geek Pride Day, being celebrated around the world on 25th May.

Nothing much beats the pampering of luxury cruising and we savour life on the ocean waves with a circumnavigation of Australia in style, courtesy of two of the best: Silversea and Seabourn. We also brave acceleration in the fast lane aboard the new streamlined Lexus RC, check out the Benetton sizzling Spring/Summer Collection, and raise a glass or two of Vinos Sanz in Rueda.

People-wise, we bring you the retro-vibe of fashion icon, Lana del Rey, and the multi-faceted James Corden. Meanwhile here on the Coast, we talk with Thomas Stork, Executive Chef at Puente Romano Beach Resort & Spa, and Dr. Hamers, plastic surgeon at Cirumed Clinic.

Also, locally, we conclude our feature on New Developments, check in to the comfy confines of the Los Monteros Spa & Golf Resort, and experience epic gastronomy at L’Olive at La Reserva Golf and Hills Café at Benahavis Hills.

Cheers to one and all!

“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years”

Abraham Lincoln