Summer’s Here! July 2017

As we go to print, the Coast is already packed and temperatures are hitting 30ºC – phew! With record numbers of visitors due to descend on Marbella this summer and even hotter times ahead, we suggest you ease up, don’t overdo things and take some respite in a cool place where you can put yourself in the picture with essential.

Get the low down on the many outstanding live music events coming this month, summer blockbusters at the cinema and Art Marbella, a must for art-lovers. Find out why Laguna Village makes for an excellent day out and enjoy sumptuous cuisine at some of the highly-rated restaurants reviewed in these pages.

We also preview the much-anticipated new Season of Game of Thrones, set to premiere mid-July, and entice you to see Atomic Blonde, with Charlize Theron as an undercover MI6 ass-kicking agent in exemplary female-Bond tradition.

Experience life in the fast lane courtesy of the new Lamborghini Aventador S, discover the sublime magic of Sintra in the hills northwest of Lisbon and visit Huelva en route, this year’s Capital Española de la Gastronomía. It’s also the 70th anniversary of the events that occurred at Roswell in 1947 and our feature re-examines the case.

This is just a sampling of what you will discover in this month’s edition.

Enjoy the summer!