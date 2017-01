Our VO Cinema Marbella page is updated weekly for the latest movies available in original language in and around Marbella. Movie listings provided by MarbellaFamilyFun.com

Links to all the cinemas’ websites are provided below so you can double check times before making your plans.

VO Cinema Marbella Update Week 13th – 19th January

PUERTO BANUS – CINES TEATRO GOYA

Avenida Julio Inglesia, Puerto Banus

Tel: +34 951 196 666

www.cinesteatrogoya.com

FUENGIROLA – CINESUR MIRAMAR

Avenida de la Encarnacion, Fuengirola

Tel: +34 952 198 600

www.cinesur.com

MALAGA – YELMO CINEMA

Plaza Mayor, Malaga, Calle Alfonso Ponce de Leon 3

Tel: +34 902 220 922

www.yelmocines.es

LA LA LAND

Cines Teatro Goya – Puerto Banus

Fri, 13 January: 19:45, 22:15

Sat, 14 January: 15:50, 19:45, 22:15

Sun, 15 January: 11:45, 15:50, 19:45, 22:15

Mon, 16 January: 19:45, 22:15

Tue, 17 January: 19:45, 22:15

Wed, 18 January: 19:45, 22:15

Thu, 19 January: 19:45, 22:15

Cinesur Miramar – Fuengirola

Fri, 13 January: 12:20, 16:40, 18:00

Sat, 14 January: 12:20, 16:40, 18:00

Sun, 15 January: 12:20, 16:40, 18:00

Mon, 16 January: 20:00, 22:30

Tue, 17 January: 20:00, 22:30

Wed, 18 January: 12:20, 16:40, 18:00

Thu, 19 January: 20:00, 22:30

Yelmo Cinema – Plaza Mayor

Fri, 13 January: 17:45, 20:30, 23:15

Sat, 14 January: 15:00, 17:45, 20:30, 23:15

Sun, 15 January: 15:00, 17:45, 20:30

Mon, 16 January: 17:45, 20:30

Tue, 17 January: 17:45, 20:30

Wed, 18 January: 17:45, 20:30

Thu, 19 January: 17:45, 20:30

UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS

Cines Teatro Goya – Puerto Banus

Fri, 13 January: 18:30, 22:30

Sat, 14 January: 16:30, 18:30, 22:30

Sun, 15 January: 12:10, 16:30, 18:30, 22:30

Mon, 16 January: 18:30, 22:30

Tue, 17 January: 18:30, 22:30

Wed, 18 January: 18:30, 22:30

Thu, 19 January: 18:30, 22:30

Yelmo Cines – Plaza Mayor

Sun, 15 January: 12:45

Mon, 16 January: 15:50

Tue, 17 January: 15:50

Wed, 18 January: 15:50

Thu, 19 January: 15:50

THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE

Yelmo Cines – Plaza Mayor

Sat, 14 January: 18:15

Wed, 18 January: 20:15

REALIVE

Yelmo Cines – Plaza Mayor

Sat, 14 January: 12:35

Sun, 15 January: 12:35

ASSASIN’S CREED

Cinesur Miramar – Fuengirola

Tue, 17 January: 19:30

SING

Cines Teatro Goya – Puerto Banus

Fri, 13 January: 18:00

Sat, 14 January: 18:00

Sun, 15 January: 18:00

Mon, 16 January: 18:00

Tue, 17 January: 18:00

Wed, 18 January: 18:00

Thu, 19 January: 18:00

Cinesur Miramar – Fuengirola

Tue, 17 January: 16:45

COLLATERAL BEAUTY

Cinesur Miramar – Fuengirola

Tue, 17 January: 22:15

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

Cines Teatro Goya – Puerto Banus

Fri, 13 January: 19:45

Sat, 14 January: 19:45

Sun, 15 January: 19:45

Mon, 16 January: 19:45

Tue, 17 January: 19:45

Wed, 18 January: 19:45

Thu, 19 January: 19:45

Cinesur Miramar – Fuengirola

Tue, 17 January: 19:20

Yelmo Cinema – Plaza Mayor

Mon, 16 January: 19:40

Tue, 17 January: 19:40

Wed, 18 January: 19:40

Thu, 19 January: 19:40

PASSENGERS

Cines Teatro Goya – Puerto Banus

Fri, 13 January: 20:10

Sat, 14 January: 20:10

Sun, 15 January: 20:10

Mon, 16 January: 20:10

Tue, 17 January: 20:10

Wed, 18 January: 20:10

Thu, 19 January: 20:10

Cinesur Miramar – Fuengirola

Fri, 13 January: 17:50

Sat, 14 January: 17:50

Sun, 15 January: 17:50

Mon, 16 January: 17:50

Tue, 17 January: 17:50

Wed, 18 January: 17:50

Thu, 19 January: 17:50

Yelmo Cinema – Plaza Mayor

Mon, 16 January: 18:00

Tue, 17 January: 18:00

Wed, 18 January: 18:00

Thu, 19 January: 18:00

MASTERMINDS

Cinesur Miramar – Fuengirola

Tue, 17 January: 22:30

SILENCE

Cines Teatro Goya – Puerto Banus

Sat, 14 January: 16:00

Sun, 15 January: 16:00

Cinesur Miramar – Fuengirola

Fri, 13 January: 19:10

Sat, 14 January: 19:10

Sun, 15 January: 19:10

Mon, 16 January: 19:10

Tue, 17 January: 19:10

Wed, 18 January: 19:10

Thu, 19 January: 19:10

Yelmo Cines – Plaza Mayor

Fri, 13 January: 15:45

Sat, 14 January: 15:45

Sun, 15 January: 15:45

Mon, 16 January: 17:30

Tue, 17 January: 17:30

Wed, 18 January: 17:30

Thu, 19 January: 17:30

IT’S ONLY THE END OF THE WORLD

Cinesur Miramar – Fuengirola

Fri, 13 January: 12:15, 16:00

Sat, 14 January: 12:15, 16:00

Sun, 15 January: 12:15, 16:00

Mon, 16 January: 12:15, 16:00

Tue, 17 January: 12:15, 16:00

Wed, 18 January: 12:15, 16:00

Thu, 19 January: 12:15, 16:00