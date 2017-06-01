Youthful Endeavours – June 2017

This month’s issue is full of energy and vitality with its fresh focus on youth.

Taking this to refer to those between 15 and 24, we feature youth activities on the Coast, careers guidance in local International schools, famous films synonymous with young adulthood, top Youtubers and vloggers, VR centres in the area, youth culture then & now, and travel trends that are increasingly in vogue with this age group.

We continue to channel adrenalin with the stunning new Aston Martin DB11, present Bimba y Lola’s vibrant Summer Collection, survey a sumptuous property which combines contemporary with classical elements, and preview some of the live music events lined-up over the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, we bring you a detailed insight into the local property scene courtesy of DM Property’s annual Market Report and the low-down on the laws relating to communities.

Belgians are known for their creative cuisine and we visit two of the best: Zozoï in Marbella’s Casco Antiguo and M10 on the frontline of Estepona Port. We also talk with Lorenzo Otterburn, Executive Chef of Metro Group, and sample the legacy that is Palacio de Fefiñanes.

Look out for our bumper editions coming in July and August which we are already in the process of assembling.