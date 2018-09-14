Valley of the Kings

Buried deep within a rocky landscape is the Valley of the Kings, where, as the name suggests, the last resting place of all the Kings of Egypt can be found. Today there are 62 tombs in total and the mass influx of tourists over the years has worn away many of the original features such as paintings, due to carbon dioxide, friction caused by footsteps and… wait for it… perspiration. Each visitor produces approximately 2.8g of moistue when entering the tombs, given the sweltering heat in the desert. This only causes people to want to visit them even more before the original features disappear completely. Of course, every effort is being made to preserve these by introducing glass screens and dehumidifiers in the tombs that have been affected the most. Bear this in mind when you are reminded not to take photographs in the tombs, as the flash does contribute to the damage over time.

The most famous King of Egypt, Tutankhamun’s mummy can be found within a climate-controlled case to protect him from the elements. When it was discovered by Howard Carter back in 1922, his remains were already badly affected, maybe from the sheer amount of belongings that were in the coffin with him including jewellery and his famous gold mask, which can today be seen in the Cairo Museum. The Valley of the Queens also lies nearby, where wives of the Pharaohs were buried. Here, there are approximately 75 tombs, with four open to the public for viewing, one belonging to Nefertiti, one of the most famous queens of the ancient world. She was depicted as a powerful woman, having equal status to that of a king, usually riding in a chariot. Both tomb sites were added by UNESCO to the World Heritage List in 1979.

Tagines and Falafel

The food in Egypt is an eclectic mix of beans, spices, tagines and vegetables with rabbit and pigeon being common meats here. while many of the locals choose to stay away from alcohol due to their religion, which is mainly Islamic, the most popular drink is beer and is readily available. Local dishes include kushari, a high carb choice with macaroni, rice and lentils blended together and topped with fried onions, tomato sauce and chickpeas with plenty of spices to add flavour. This dish dates back to the 19th century, and naturally was popular with labourers who needed a good meal before a long day of physical toil. Try bissara, which is eaten as either a soup or a dip for pitta bread. The main ingredient in this dish is dried broad beans, with spices, olive oil and lemon juice. Falafel, kofta and shawarma kebabs are also popular dishes in Egypt, so expect to tuck into these during your time here.

Arabian Nights

Egyptian nightlife is buzzing, full of dancing and celebration from the locals. Belly dancing is popular here, with plenty of shows available to enjoy over dinner. Most hotels offer this as part of the evening entertainment. Beware however, as the dancers like to encourage audience participation, so get your glad rags on in anticipation of a good boogie! These is the option to catch some belly dancing on the Nile Pharaoh’s Cruising Restaurant which is conveniently situated just behind the Four Seasons in Cairo. Not only will you have a delicious meal and entertainment for the evening, you will also enjoy some fantastic views of the Nile at night. Alternatively, visit Crimson Cairo, a rooftop bar and restaurant with a great atmosphere, where you can take in the sights from a different angle.

In Luxor, should you be in the mood for some food closer to home, The King’s Head Pub serves salads, jacket potatoes, burgers and pizzas, but with an Egyptian spin, such as their chicken shawarma with mash and local brew, Sakara Gold. Hopefully this will help you get back into the frame of mind of heading home, as once you have visited this beautiful ancient world, you really will find it hard to leave.