On behalf of the essential team who have prepared this issue while working from home, we hope that it finds you well and in good spirits. As we cannot distribute a printed edition currently, we have striven to deliver a much enhanced digital version of the magazine to divert, entertain and inform you in these troubled times.

Our reader-friendly layouts include dynamic features on Virtual Travel, Spring in Andalucía, Alexander McQueen’s latest collection, and the opulence of Benalús on Marbella’s Golden Mile.

To empower you through these difficult days, please see our articles on HomeDoctor, Loneliness, Useful Breathing Techniques, and El Corte Inglés’ What’s Hot Helpline. We also present hot new video games guaranteed to transport you to other worlds, books to engross yourself in, soundbars to make your viewing experience exemplary, and toys to occupy your pets

Find out about Top Food Trends, Multi Award-Winning Olive Oil, and why Tempranillo Wines are so popular. Relive Steve McQueen’s San Francisco car chase scene with the new Ford Mustang Bullitt 2020 and see What’s Cool in Spain and further afield.

Companies and individuals are coming up with benevolent measures to help people in times of need and we report on a number of these laudable initiatives.

Who knows how long the lockdown will last and when we will be able to begin to resume our lives as before? One thing seems certain however, that by then humanity will have undergone a fundamental transformation, presenting us with an opportunity to behave in a more caring and compassionate way, both for our fellow earth dwellers and for the planet itself.