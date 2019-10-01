Design for Life

“Integration is one of the three pillars Bang & Olufsen stands upon,” notes José Luis, the other two being design and sound. “When clients purchase a home entertainment system from Bang & Olufsen, we invite them to select from a wide variety of colours, styles, and finishes.” Take the popular BeoLab 50 speaker. Buyers can choose from various types of wood finishes for an organic, nature-inspired look, or go full New York loft and opt for the same item in a warm copper or bronze tone instead. Sleek black and pure white versions are also available, as are various types of metal. Think of it like buying a luxury car; even the fabric matters in speakers of this calibre and José Luis finds that “home buyers opt for colours that go with their current interiors as well as with their personalities.”

Far from relying on the same person to give life to different items in a collection, each speaker or television is envisioned by a different designer or team, working in a collaborative fashion with engineers, acousticians, concept developers, etc. It makes sense that so much care should be given to each and every piece. High-end design is an onerous responsibility indeed. It must stand the test of time while capturing the zeitgeist of the generation it is addressing.

Back to Simplicity

Bang & Olufsen has entered an era that embraces the perfection of simplicity. In the age of ubiquitous connectivity and the mental and spiritual toll that social media has taken, many see their home as their refuge; an escape from life on the Cloud. Bang & Olufsen has responded by defining a new minimalism; one that is completely devoid of coldness and emptiness, inhabited instead by forms and textures that are reminiscent of nature. Technology is almost an extension of the human form rather than the enemy.

One speaker that springs to mind is the Beosound Edge, defined by the firm as “an unbroken circle of beauty, designed for intuitive touch and motion.” The circle can be propped on the floor (tempting you to ‘roll it along’), or affixed to the wall at shoulder height. The emotional factor begins when you walk into the room and the interface lights up, inviting you to tap on it to start, stop, or skip tracks. The magic intensifies when you touch the sphere’s steel rim, and the machine ‘reads’ the force of your touch, adjusting the volume as your hand moves back and forth.