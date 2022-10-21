WHO IS BIOHACKING FOR?

“Ageing is a choice, not a necessity“ – says Purel “with the information that is available to everyone, it is possible to slow or even reverse the ageing process and prevent diseases knocking on your door.” “You have to make lifestyle changes and use technologies available, have more energy, unlock your body’s full potential!”

Biohacking is for everyone who is willing to make these conscious choices preferably before falling ill, because once sick, it gets harder. From this perspective, it’s recommended to start today, even if you seem to be healthy, there is always space to improve, or even to achieve something that is called super health. The various programmes can help boost the immune system, accelerate recovery, improve skin conditions, cognition and sleep quality, reduce inflammation, remove toxins and increase energy, among a long list of other benefits. It seems it is not an apple a day, but it’s biohacking that keeps the doctor away. And hopefully for a long time!

WHAT IS BIOHACKING?

Everything that changes body chemistry and physiology in order to boost energy and vitality falls under the biohacking concept, starting with the more traditional lifestyle and dietary changes, taking supplements, to wearing smart watches and using apps to track, record and correct habits — helping to increase constructive and reduce destructive ones. Hacking deeper into the body, light and energy can be kept in balance, cells trained, oxygenated, and regeneration promoted by using biotechnological tools — machines that are operated by trained technicians delivering proper, study-proven results. Unlike with mainstream medicine’s ‘the same works for all’ blanket approach, biohacking is mostly based on self-experimentation, trying out these non-invasive technics and finding what combinations work best for a positive outcome for a specific person with a particular problem. Biohacking is therefore most advised to be used for prevention, but it can also be very effective in enhancing the body’s ability to heal itself in the face of a variety of diseases.

WHO IS BEHIND OXYZONE?

While biohacking technologies are usually set up as a specialised clinic around a single treatment, OxyZone claims to be the first in Spain that is designed to stack the most powerful devices together, all in one place. Called a Biohacking and Wellness Center, OxyZone radiates vibes far removed from a center and feels more like a retreat with its modern whitewashed villa premises, where peace and calm take precedence as soon as you step in.