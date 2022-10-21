You may have only heard about hacking a computer, but there is a growing trend in recent years using the same expression for achieving meaningful lifestyle changes through a variety of tools.
Words Maddie Quinn, Photography Andreea Avram
You may have only heard about hacking a computer, but there is a growing trend in recent years using the same expression for meaningful lifestyle changes through a variety of tools.
Words Maddie Quinn, Photography Andreea Avram
With regular exercise, mindfulness practices, sleeping well and eating healthily you are already recognising that your mind and body need assistance to reach their peak performance, with lasting wellness for a longer life. There is also a growing amount of science-backed technology becoming available, which aims not only to keep you healthy but also to help you heal from conditions regular medicine failed to treat successfully. But how do you find the best in the complex maze of these fast-emerging biohacking tools? We explore the new OxyZone in Nueva Andalucía, offering to advise on and delivering a variety of the most cutting-edge, non-invasive treatments.
Two couples’ ambitious vision comes to life in OxyZone, four people with a passion to reverse ageing and enhance health, initially just for themselves, but then to share their immense research into the most innovative technologies with others interested. Purel Maor, entrepreneur, health guru and a great believer in a long lifespan explains on YouTube at length about how he resonates with certain biohacking techniques. Together with his partner, Moldovan Irina Ciobanu who brings the Biontology specialism to the table, Swiss born Marbella-lover and entrepreneur Miguel Canca with his fiancée, long-term vegan Andreea Avram, nutrition and herbal plant specialist, created OxyZone to fulfil each and every one of their dreams.
WHO IS BIOHACKING FOR?
“Ageing is a choice, not a necessity“ – says Purel “with the information that is available to everyone, it is possible to slow or even reverse the ageing process and prevent diseases knocking on your door.” “You have to make lifestyle changes and use technologies available, have more energy, unlock your body’s full potential!”
Biohacking is for everyone who is willing to make these conscious choices preferably before falling ill, because once sick, it gets harder. From this perspective, it’s recommended to start today, even if you seem to be healthy, there is always space to improve, or even to achieve something that is called super health. The various programmes can help boost the immune system, accelerate recovery, improve skin conditions, cognition and sleep quality, reduce inflammation, remove toxins and increase energy, among a long list of other benefits. It seems it is not an apple a day, but it’s biohacking that keeps the doctor away. And hopefully for a long time!
WHAT IS BIOHACKING?
Everything that changes body chemistry and physiology in order to boost energy and vitality falls under the biohacking concept, starting with the more traditional lifestyle and dietary changes, taking supplements, to wearing smart watches and using apps to track, record and correct habits — helping to increase constructive and reduce destructive ones. Hacking deeper into the body, light and energy can be kept in balance, cells trained, oxygenated, and regeneration promoted by using biotechnological tools — machines that are operated by trained technicians delivering proper, study-proven results. Unlike with mainstream medicine’s ‘the same works for all’ blanket approach, biohacking is mostly based on self-experimentation, trying out these non-invasive technics and finding what combinations work best for a positive outcome for a specific person with a particular problem. Biohacking is therefore most advised to be used for prevention, but it can also be very effective in enhancing the body’s ability to heal itself in the face of a variety of diseases.
WHO IS BEHIND OXYZONE?
While biohacking technologies are usually set up as a specialised clinic around a single treatment, OxyZone claims to be the first in Spain that is designed to stack the most powerful devices together, all in one place. Called a Biohacking and Wellness Center, OxyZone radiates vibes far removed from a center and feels more like a retreat with its modern whitewashed villa premises, where peace and calm take precedence as soon as you step in.
AVAILABLE AT OXYZONE
BIONTOLOGY – CHIREN 3.0 (EXCLUSIVE IN SPAIN)
Biontology is a special light therapy that uses the body’s own biophotons to restore health. OzyZone has one of only 60 such devices in the world that can search for disturbances in the internal light and promote a corrective healing process. Great for T cell production, the hormonal system and the kidneys and bladder.
HYPERBARIC OXYGEN CHAMBER – 2.0 AHA
Breathe and absorb pressurised pure, medical grade oxygen in a soft chamber. Penetrating deep tissue, oxygenating the body has many proven benefits. This includes age-reversing and regenerating effects and creating an anti-inflamatory environment which helps overcome a range of health conditions from migranes to skin issues. Great to proliferate stem cells, heal wounds and reverse ageing. Also for telomeres associated with cancer cells.
HYPOXIC TRAINING (IHHT) – CELLGYM GECKO PLUS
This high-tech altitude training involves breathing in varying levels of oxygen as if one is located in a high altitude or mountain environment. This is a cell level workout with no physical movement, based purely on a precise dose of hypoxia that improves oxygen absorption in the blood. Enhances physical performance, cognitive abilities and longevity. Great for oxygen efficiency, ATP production and is connected to the bio-feedback mechanism.
BIO-IDENTICAL SIGNALLING THERAPY – NANOVI ECO
The NanoVi biosignalling therapy takes effect through a gentle and regular flow of charged water vapor that you inhale. The signal it carries amplifies what is also naturally generated by the body, stimulating the process of protein folding and triggering cells to produce energy more effectively. Great for reducing oxidative stress, boost immunity and for enhancing cellular activity.
3IN1 FULL SPECTRUM INFRARED SAUNA – MPULSE
The full-spectrum infrared sauna provides a gentle and effective heat that calms the nervous system and promotes total detoxification. Near, mid, and far infrared waves boost heart health, collagen production and help treat skin conditions such as acne and psoriasis. Great for deep detoxification, muscle recovery, radiant skin and a sense of calmness.
PEMF (BIOFEEDBACK & INFRARED) – IMRS PRIME
Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy brings all cells into harmonic resonance. Delivering grounding frequencies into the body as a whole, it stimulates internal processes that boost cellular health, circulation, muscle function and can even accelerate bone healing. It’s paired with an infrared system and is connected to a biofeed device that monitors and optimises the treatment. Great for activating repair systems and optimising cell function and is highly combinable. ›
DYNAMICAL NEUROFEEDBACK TRAINING – NEUROPTIMAL
NeurOptimal® is designed to communicate with your central nervous system and has been called ‘the most effective Biohack ever’. It features advance neurotechnology to train the brain, enhancing mental sharpness and effective stress management. Great to improve mental stamina, clarity of mind and relieve cognitive and emotional disorders.
TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED ICEBATH TRAINING – ICEMAN
When immersed in cold water, the body’s response is to constrict blood vessels, inducing a pumping action that reduces inflammation and flushes out metabolic waste. Also, the cold can calm the nervous system, reducing anxiety and improving mental clarity. The baths are used for progressive cold immersion training from 2ºC upwards for individuals or groups of up to 12 people. Great for boosting immunity, burning brown body fat and reducing anxiety.
4D MASSAGE CHAIR (AI SCAN, AROMATHERAPHY) – KRONOS
Using the ultimate generation of hi-tech massage chairs, that combines light, thermo and aromatherapy through an intelligent scanning system and 74 pressure injectors, the body is able to experience zero-gravity floating for maximum relaxation. Great for pain relief, muscle relaxing and mind meditation.
NEURORECEPTOR THERAPY (TRAUMA RELEASE) – P-DTR
Checking the nervous system’s response to certain gentle, manual induced stimuli, it is possible to identify and treat many dysfunctions. Great for the prevention and alleviation of chronic and degenerative illnesses, averting brain fatigue, balancing hormone production, improving athletic performance and wellness in general.
OxyZone also created nourishment protocols designed to detox and support the body in order to optimise the biohacking routine for the best results and offer networking and educational events to spread their core values and to brainstorm with like-minded people.
A CIRCUIT FOR MAGNIFICATION
What makes a biohacking center unique, is that instead of pursuing one treatment, you can stack and combine various ones for a maximum effect in a real money and time-efficient way. It all starts with a personal interview and consultation where the main objectives are outlined and the best suited circuit is offered. To acquire a taste for it all, you also receive a relaxing infrared sauna session in this introduction. The ready designed circuits are named Biontology, Relaxing & Enhancing Clarity, Recovery & Pain Relief and The Ultimate Biohacker’s Circuit, versions 1 and 2, include 3-6 treatments and take about 2 hours, but any combination is available based on specific criteria.
OzyZone is in a constant search for the latest biohacking technology and they already have many new devices earmarked to be incorporated soon. Since all their treatments are 100% safe and non-invasive, they are also readily offered for kids and even for pets, making it possible to implement a Biohacking routine easily for the entire family.
INFO
Oxyzone Biohacking
Wellness Center
Avenida Generalife 6P
Nueva Andalucía.
T: (+34) 651 945 625.
www.oxyzonemarbella.com