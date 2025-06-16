How Yuan Design: Rustic Charm and Modern Luxury

Yuan Design has firmly established itself as a leader in luxury residential interior design, delivering bespoke spaces that reflect the unique lifestyles and tastes of its clients. With over two decades of experience across Malaysia and Singapore, Yuan Design is driven by a singular vision: to create high-quality, stylish interiors that embody comfort, personality, and aesthetic perfection.
In 2024, Yuan Design earned its second Luxury Lifestyle Awards, this time securing the title of for Best Luxury Modern Residential Interior Design for their outstanding work on “The Cottage,” a stunning renovation project in Selangor, Malaysia. This recognition reinforces Yuan Design’s reputation as a company that brings its clients’ dreams to life through collaborative, customized design.
Founded in Singapore in 1993, Yuan Design expanded into Malaysia in 2004, where it continues to create both residential and commercial interiors that combine functionality with beautiful aesthetics. Led by Design Director Zessie Li, the company has garnered numerous accolades and media attention, including features in The Star Online, Starproperty, and Luxury Lifestyle.
Yuan Design’s ethos is built on listening to its clients, understanding their needs, and translating that vision into spaces that feel like home. As Ms. Li puts it, “We believe that everyone deserves a beautiful interior space that reflects who they are as an individual or family member.”
The Cottage: A Luxurious Transformation
Yuan Design’s award-winning project, “The Cottage,” is a remarkable example of their ability to turn a simple house into a serene and sophisticated home. Located in the lush surroundings of Valencia, Sungai Buloh, Selangor, Malaysia, this second-hand bungalow was originally constructed as a basic residential property. For years, it served as a rental home with minimal furnishings and little aesthetic charm. The utilitarian nature of the space left it unadorned and somewhat neglected—a blank canvas in need of transformation.
The clients, Emily and Jeff, sought to reinvent the space into a sanctuary that reflected their personalities and tastes. Emily, an art collector with a passion for diverse cultures, and Jeff, a man who cherished childhood memories from the Philippines, desired a design that would blend their individual interests while promoting a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle.
The couple’s brief to Yuan Design was clear: they wanted a modern farmhouse-style retreat that exuded warmth and elegance while incorporating personal touches from their travels. The design needed to accommodate their love of entertaining, with spaces for displaying Emily’s art collection and hosting Jeff’s family gatherings.
An Artistic Combination of Rustic Charm and Modern Sophistication
Yuan Design took on the challenge of this renovation, transforming the 4,484-square-foot property into a luxurious, welcoming home that met all of the clients’ needs. The design embraced a farmhouse cottage style, balancing rustic charm with modern functionality. The use of authentic hardwood flooring throughout the home contributed to the warm and enduring aesthetic, while custom wainscot paneling, crown molding, and wood-planked ceilings with narrow beams created a cozy and inviting atmosphere.
The strategic use of brick walls, particularly in the living room, added texture and visual interest, while large English windows flooded the rooms with natural light. The color palette was equally sophisticated, with white as the primary shade and accents of navy blue for a striking contrast. Marble countertops and backsplashes further elevated the space, providing a timeless appeal.
The ground floor of the house was designed with socializing in mind. A gourmet kitchen supported Emily’s love for culinary exploration, while open-plan living and dining areas provided ample room for gatherings. A dedicated art display area along the corridor allowed Emily’s unique pieces to take center stage, and Jeff’s “man cave” corner was a nostalgic nod to his childhood.
On the upper level, the master suite featured a private balcony, walk-in wardrobe, and en-suite bathroom, offering the couple a private retreat within their home. The two guest rooms and study provided additional space for family, friends, and work, while the versatile balcony served as the perfect setting for mini-parties.
Challenges and Unique Features
The renovation came with its own set of challenges, particularly in sourcing materials that complemented the original farmhouse style while adhering to the couple’s modern resort villa aesthetic. However, Yuan Design overcame these hurdles with attention to detail. All interior fittings were custom-built by their in-house team of carpenters and electricians, ensuring a flawless integration of design elements.
The project’s unique features included the retention of rustic elements, such as wood-planked ceilings and exposed brick walls, which added character to the space. The combination of a farmhouse aesthetic with modern resort villa elements created a harmonious amalgamation of comfort, grace, and functionality.
A Vision for the Future
Yuan Design’s success with “The Cottage” exhibits their dedication to client satisfaction and design distinction. Their mission is to enhance their clients’ well-being by creating spaces that are as unique as the people who live in them. From the initial discovery call to the final project handover, Yuan Design is committed to bringing their clients’ visions to life.
INFO
If you dream of a home that reflects your lifestyle, Yuan Design is ready to make it a reality. Visit yuandesign.asia to learn more.