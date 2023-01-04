Renew Yourself!

Following months of careful planning, we unveil the stylish new look for essential in 2023. January is the best month to take stock of your personal situation and to resolve to effect whatever changes may be required to improve your physical and mental wellbeing.

Use this month’s issue as a sounding board to aid you in this pursuit. Have a look at a possible future for many of us with the sustainable Living Pods from Ocean Builders, preview tech trends for the year ahead, get fitter with your pet, and consider healthier eating and better sleeping in 2023.

“Cheers to a new year and another chance to get it right”

Oprah Winfrey

We start the year skiing down the slopes of the magnificent Sierra Nevada, enjoying a pampering stay at Málaga’s Palacio Solecio on the return journey. If you’re travelling further afield, consider experiencing a number of other palatial hotels featured.

2023 sees the 50th anniversary of the presentation of the first degrees from the Open University, and the 100th year of Disney – we commemorate both in these pages.

Take on board the luxury and security furnished by the new Ferrari Purosangue SUV and check out Men’s fashion trends for this spring and summer.

Setting the mood for some gourmet pleasure, we suggest a great evening at Thai Gallery in Plaza Village, and we present Cristóbal Muñoz, Spanish Young Chef of the Year.

Happy New Year!