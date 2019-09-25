A Privileged Shopping Experience

Once completed, this will be the prime retail experience in Marbella, and one of the very best in Southern Europe, crowned by Xquisit, a VIP shopping service for clients invited to join a very select group of discerning shoppers. They receive a personal card that entitles them to special privileges within the store, such as discreet, private parking, limousine and even helicopter service (the latter landing on the heliport atop the building) and access to the special reception and concierge area with lounge, which is available for private booking by card holders.

As Gaël Vignon, International Marketing & Luxury Development Director suggests, “In a way you could say that Xquisit has been designed by our most demanding customers. We wanted to reinvent the concept of customer service in order to properly cater to such a well-travelled clientele, but we also knew that Xquisit had to be the true reflection of real expectations and real needs, so we began with a blank sheet and started to design Xquisit from the actual feedback, recommendations, experiences and requests of global shoppers of the highest level.”

Pedro Martínez Gallego, Store GM at El Corte Inglés Marbella, confirms this desire to answer any shopper’s needs under one roof. “We remain a true department store, but one with a strong luxury brand presence in the form of curated boutiques, and this enhances the ultimate concept of luxury shopping with all accompanying services and convenience within a single store.”