In keeping with the latest trends in luxury retail, El Corte Inglés in Puerto Banús has been revamping and upgrading its services, the better to cater to discerning clients from all over the world. The latest area to offer top-brand boutiques within the store is the men’s fashion concourse on the ground floor.
Enter the iconic department store on the ground floor and you’ll immediately notice the change in layout, design and flow. There has always been a gradual progression from medium-range brands through sport and premium to top-level luxury, but with the inclusion of beautifully styled boutiques at the far end of the shop floor, a new era of high-end retail and service has begun.
The layout has changed too, with the west entrance now the area dedicated to accessories by the likes of Loewe, Panerai, Chanel, Calvin Klein, Dee Ocleppo, Longchamp and Mulberry, with the watch section including names such as Tissot, Rolex, Longines and Audemars Piguet. Together, they form a diverse continuity of elegant décor and design, as each brand subtly blends into the overall style of El Corte Inglés to create a large space dedicated to the finest wares available.
Continue on and men’s apparel becomes the dominant theme, so the ladies who come here for handbags, jewellery, cosmetic and luxury accessories such as watches, and then wish to look for clothes can now take the elegant new stairs that lead straight to ladies’ fashion on the first floor. Men, on the other hand, continue on across the ground floor, finding a carefully laid out succession of fashion that includes functional and work clothing, stylish summer and swimwear by Façonnable and Paul & Shark, leisurewear by Hackett, Ralph Lauren, Mirto and Tommy Hilfiger, and of course El Corte Inglés’s own home label, Emidio Tucci.
The World’s Best on One Floor
There are many more, including designer offerings for the sophisticated man about town from brands such as Armani, Michael Kors, Sandro and Hugo Boss – now all rearranged in a seamlessly attractive single shopping space that features a gradual evolution from practical and sporty clothing to increasingly high-end fashion. By the time you reach this area, near the east side of the ground floor, you’re in elite brand territory, passing the elegant boutique of Purificación García to reach a section that evokes the refined elegance of Harrods, KaDeWe and Galleries Lafayette. In keeping with those iconic luxury stores in the grand capitals of Europe, El Corte Inglés in Puerto Banús offers the best of the best under a single roof.
Like a Harrods in our own midst, the Marbella store brings the finest brands in the world together in a space dedicated not only to ultimate men’s fashion by Dolce Gabbana, Versace, Armani, Valentino, Burberry, Etro, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ermenegildo Zegna or the classic elegance of Pal Zileri, Dior, Givenchy Homme, Corneliani and Brunello Cucinelli, but with it comes a shopping experience that is all about quality, service and privacy in a beautifully styled setting. It is a space that features the latest of the best, including the first Burberry boutique in Spain to feature its stylish new look, and a new offering at the Valentino, Armani, Givenchy Homme and Chloe boutiques that opened this summer.
A Privileged Shopping Experience
Once completed, this will be the prime retail experience in Marbella, and one of the very best in Southern Europe, crowned by Xquisit, a VIP shopping service for clients invited to join a very select group of discerning shoppers. They receive a personal card that entitles them to special privileges within the store, such as discreet, private parking, limousine and even helicopter service (the latter landing on the heliport atop the building) and access to the special reception and concierge area with lounge, which is available for private booking by card holders.
As Gaël Vignon, International Marketing & Luxury Development Director suggests, “In a way you could say that Xquisit has been designed by our most demanding customers. We wanted to reinvent the concept of customer service in order to properly cater to such a well-travelled clientele, but we also knew that Xquisit had to be the true reflection of real expectations and real needs, so we began with a blank sheet and started to design Xquisit from the actual feedback, recommendations, experiences and requests of global shoppers of the highest level.”
Pedro Martínez Gallego, Store GM at El Corte Inglés Marbella, confirms this desire to answer any shopper’s needs under one roof. “We remain a true department store, but one with a strong luxury brand presence in the form of curated boutiques, and this enhances the ultimate concept of luxury shopping with all accompanying services and convenience within a single store.”
Xquisit is a perfect example of this, for as part of this service prime clients will find comfortable changing rooms complete with bathrooms, beauty treatment rooms, personal stylists and hairdressers, interior designers, tailors and also assistants that fulfil the role of personal shopper and style consultant. With these and other specialist professionals on hand – and administrative staff ensuring you don’t have to stand in queues to pay or receive your tax-free waver – the shopping experience becomes an altogether different affair, complete with refreshments in a peaceful, private and elegant setting that is tastefully decorated. It is an environment that the most selective clients will feel comfortable in, and as Marbella attracts such people, El Corte Inglés Puerto Banús is providing a specialised service designed to suit their needs.
This is not to say that mere mortals such as ourselves are left out, for even without chauffeurs, red carpets and Champagne, the new-look El Corte Inglés department store in our midst – one of the finest of its kind in Spain – raises the pulse as you indulge in some stylish retail therapy and delve into the latest collections by classically stylish, sporty deluxe and trendy new brands. Combined with the extensive women’s fashion, accessories and cosmetics department, as well as a first-class gourmet area on the top floor, the new men’s fashion concourse makes for an experience that is undeniably one of life’s pleasures.
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN
www.elcorteingles.es/centroscomerciales/es/eci/centros/centro-comercial-costa-marbella