After the heat and bustle of the summer, welcome to the month when we can reclaim our coast and enjoy it to the max, and we intend to help you in this exemplary pursuit.

Spend a day at Laguna Village, practise yoga at Finca Cortesin, check out the LA Organic Experience in Ronda, check in to the new Higuerón Hotel Málaga Curio Collection by Hilton, taste award-winning cheese from Montes de Málaga, visit the spectacular new Bang & Olufsen store in Puerto Banús, and dine out at magnificent locations in Marbella.

Go nuts in October with us and get the gen on Halloween. We visit London Fashion Week, present the new Boss Curated Woman Collection, and take some memorable time out in Milan.

The Lexus LC 500h is a marvel that draws public admiration – see it in all its glory in these pages. We also profile the prolific talent of designer Philippe Starck.

Finally, don’t miss our feature on Holmes Sotogrande which launched exactly 40 years ago this month, way back in October 1979.

These are just a few of the highlights you will find in your essential monthly read.