In the early 1980s, I lived and worked in Paris for an international law firm housed on the Champs Élysées. I was intoxicated by Paris – and still am – but it was not all Ricard Pastis and Gitanes. Starck was already well known there having been appointed in 1969 as the Artistic Director of Pierre Cardin’s publishing business where he designed furniture. Cardin had, apparently, been impressed by Starck’s inflatable circular house and furniture that he had designed in tribute to his fellow designer, Quasar Khanh.

Philippe Starck was born on 18th January 1949. Following his studies at the prestigious school of product and interior design, the École Nissim de Camondo, on Paris’ Left Bank, he designed for Adidas.

By 1970 he had launched his own design studio, Starck Product, later renamed Ubix. This led to his early work with Alessi, the powerhouse of Italian Design. Alessi had also commissioned other noteworthy designers, including Michael Graves and Richard Sapper, to breath new life into their pedestrian and functional range of homeware. Starck’s contribution resulted in many modestly priced objects including, the Dr Skud fly swat, the Peltoo spatula, and, in 1990, the magnificent and sculptural Max Le Chinois colander and the statuesque Juicy Salif citrus-squeezer.

A designer should not be defined by just one product however Starck’s Juicy Salif is probably his most iconic creation. It is definitive of an era when form and function were not wholly compatible and it certainly pushed boundaries, even sitting slightly at odds with the designer’s own ‘usefulness’ philosophy. For me it is a splendidly executed piece, exaggerated for dramatic effect and possessing its own beguiling beauty. Some say that the Juicy Salif is a triumph of form over function. Others argue, more simply, that it doesn’t work very well! Starck, rather hypocritically, is rumoured to have said: “It’s not meant to squeeze lemons, it is meant to start conversations.”

The idea for the Juicy Salif came to Starck during a lunch on the Amalfi coast. He realised that his plate of calamari hadn’t been dressed with lemon juice and scribbled some thoughts on a napkin that is now preserved at the Alessi Museum in Omegna. Its design has proved to be one of the most versatile and compelling influences on an entire generation of consumers.

Early domestic projects included the refurbishment of the interior of the newly elected President Mitterrand’s apartment at the Élysée Palace (1983). This was followed by the interior design for the iconic Café Costes in Paris, for brothers Jean-Louis and Gilbert Costes (1984), which also featured Starck’s now celebrated leather and bent wood, Costes Chair.

In the late 1980s Starck designed various environmentally sensitive buildings, including the strikingly original, Nani Nani in Tokyo (1989). Following his conviction that a structure should be both ethical and humanist, the building is covered with living material contributing to, rather than detracting from, its environment.