Sebastian Stan was born and raised in Romania, moving to Austria at the age of eight, when his mother obtained employment as a pianist. Four years later, mother and son would move to New York, and Sebastian enrolled in high school, shining in a wide range of stage productions including Cyrano de Bergerac, Little Shop of Horrors, and West Side Story. In a way, Sebastian was born with creativity in his blood. However, his mother’s encouragement of his acting abilities nearly steered the rebellious teen in the other direction.

He recently told, AugustMan, “She was pushing me a little bit towards acting, taking me to some open calls. She used to get a kick seeing me imitating people. I didn’t like it. I was in this tiny series when I was in Vienna, very briefly. I hated it. I hated the fact you had to be on the spot, you had to wait around to work. I was like ‘Back off, leave me alone’.” Stan fell in love with acting in New York, recognising that his early years very much prepared him for life under the spotlight. Moving his place of residency so frequently led to a confidence and understanding of human nature he would rely on heavily in his profession.

Sebastian’s big break was undoubtedly playing heartthrob Carter in the hit series, Gossip Girl, a huge sensation with teens and twentysomethings across the globe. In 2010 he had the chance to work with one of the most visionary directors on the current scene, Darren Aronofsky, in the multiple award-nominated film, Black Swan. His year was undoubtedly 2011, however, for this is when he landed the role that would lend him a legion of followers: that of Bucky Barnes, the much-loved (brainwashed) nemesis-then-ally of Captain America. It is interesting to think that despite playing a smaller role than, say, Ironman in the latest Avengers flick, Bucky is one of the most Tweeted-about characters, and not only by female fans. Men, too, have taken a liking to Sebastian, who has a down-to-earth, devil-may-care attitude in most of his interviews.

Sebastian’s star continues to rise, not because of his looks or his Marvel charm, but rather, because of his wisdom in his choice of roles. Far from building his career upon his looks (a fate that befell equally handsome actors like Rob Lowe), he has managed to show off his versatility. One of his most meaningful roles was in the miniseries Political Animals (in which he played the gay son of the former First Lady); his knockout portrayal garnered him a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Last year, he gave us another mind-blowing performance in I, Tonya, playing Olympic skater Tonya Harding’s abusive husband. The role was particularly challenging because the script was based on anecdotal evidence given by both Harding and her husband – their accounts were completely contradictory. Sebastian therefore had to play both cool and calm, and extremely violent. Tonya Harding claimed she was beaten various times during her brief yet tumultuous marriage.

Recently, we saw Sebastian Stan reprise his role as Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Infinity War. Next up are We Have Always Lived in the Castle (an adaptation of a best-selling novel by Shirley Jackson), The Last Full Measure (an intense Vietnam-set drama) and Destroyer (a tense cop thriller starring Nicole Kidman). Despite his disarming personality, Sebastian is making some pretty calculated moves that are taking him to where every actor aims to be: the A-list. Once you get on it, the choice of roles increases exponentially; somehow, we feel Sebastian will choose wisely, staying true to himself and to his millions of loyal fans.

WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS