The Costa del Sol now has over 50 years of collective experience in creating five-star deluxe living environments and a superlative lifestyle, catering to an ever-evolving yet always discerning clientele comprised of many nationalities. The locations may vary from hillside to near the beach, or range from villas and mansions to penthouses, but the ingredients of quality, style, service, security, refinement, amenities, peace and privacy have to all be just right to attract people who can choose from locations around the world.

Over the years, we have seen Marbella’s response to this evolve, and most recently it has progressed to stunning modern homes featuring the latest in technology, comfort and the last word in design. Sometimes the resulting offering is more appealing than at other times, but every now and again there is a gem that looks and feels like the culmination of so many years of fine-tuning luxury and exclusivity. The Secret Marbella has this sense, and the fact that it forms part of an extensive residential resort set in the midst of expansive natural scenery makes it even more so.