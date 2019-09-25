As they embark upon a modern villa project near La Resina Hills with The View, Robbert and his brother can look back upon over 35 years of experience in this field, and it tells in their unrivalled knowledge of the market, the selection of plots and the ability to give the market what it wants while also seeking to exceed buyer expectations. The 49 luxurious modern villas of The View are the ultimate product of this expertise, offering superlative qualities and aesthetic sophistication in combination with a wide range of personalised options.

Tailored Options

Though they are set within a beautifully landscaped garden community and share sleek architectural styling by Villarroel Torrico, the villas offer a choice of sizes and designs ranging from four to seven bedrooms and 525m2 to 875m2 of living space. “The options are very bespoke, encompassing interior distribution, detailing, and also a selection of tailored lifestyle choices,” says Robbert, “so that especially within the off-plan phase, The View provides what are truly made-to-measure homes designed around your personal wants and needs.”

The gentle curve of a hillside facilitates the kind of south-west views over Gibraltar and south-east views over the Bay of Marbella that inspired the development’s name, and they form a distinguishing asset that can be enjoyed from the lush garden, terraces, pool deck and interior spaces. “A very exclusive part of the New Golden Mile is taking shape here, with a new community shopping area, an international school and also amenities such as Laguna Village nearby. With the beach just 800 metres away, this is a beautiful spot that deserves luxury homes of the highest quality.”

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF STURSA

www.theviewvillas.es