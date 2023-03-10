Recently, Land Rover launched its fifth generation Range Rover and although it is entirely new, it still has visual design clues that go all the way back to the very first model. The inaugural Range Rover was one of those ‘right from the start’ products that still look good. In fact, when it first appeared, the Louvre in Paris put one on display as an outstanding example of industrial design.

The initial impression most people form is how amazingly clean the lines of this new Range Rover are. Although earlier versions were not exactly degraded with unneeded embellishment, the new model has barely a crease or fold to mar its smoothness. No other luxury SUV looks anything like it. There are no ducts or bulges to spoil the design at all and it’s a credit to the design team to achieve this. As with most products from Jaguar Land Rover nowadays, the bodywork is fabricated from aluminium. This practice goes back to the earliest Land Rover from 1948 when aluminium was used because of steel shortages after WW2.