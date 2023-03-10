Long regarded as one of the aristocrats of the SUV field, the Land Rover Range Rover was developed over 50 years ago, not as an upscale product but as a larger alternative to the then quite crude and cramped Land Rover. Despite modest beginnings, the vehicle became a top choice of everyone from wealthier farmers to London socialites, known at the time as ‘Sloane Rangers.’ Eventually, as is widely known, it gained the favour of the British Royal Family and the late Queen herself was often seen driving one.
Words Tony Whitney
Recently, Land Rover launched its fifth generation Range Rover and although it is entirely new, it still has visual design clues that go all the way back to the very first model. The inaugural Range Rover was one of those ‘right from the start’ products that still look good. In fact, when it first appeared, the Louvre in Paris put one on display as an outstanding example of industrial design.
The initial impression most people form is how amazingly clean the lines of this new Range Rover are. Although earlier versions were not exactly degraded with unneeded embellishment, the new model has barely a crease or fold to mar its smoothness. No other luxury SUV looks anything like it. There are no ducts or bulges to spoil the design at all and it’s a credit to the design team to achieve this. As with most products from Jaguar Land Rover nowadays, the bodywork is fabricated from aluminium. This practice goes back to the earliest Land Rover from 1948 when aluminium was used because of steel shortages after WW2.
Land Rover is famed for the fact that all of its models are true off-road carriers and most of them can go just about anywhere you could take a wheeled vehicle. This applies in every way with the Range Rover, which despite its sophistication, refinement and comfort, can be driven happily in the most rugged territory imaginable. The new rig uses Land Rover’s highly developed all-wheel drive technology which is controlled by the company’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) system that’s capable of monitoring grip levels and driver inputs 100 times a second, to distribute torque between the front and rear axles and across the rear axle. The result is optimal traction on all kinds of surfaces.
Buyers can select either short wheelbase of long wheelbase versions with the LWB variant providing more rear passenger space.
The new Range Rover comes with a wide range of engines, including petrol and diesel turbocharged inline sixes and powerful petrol and diesel V-8s. The flagship engine is a twin-turbo V-8. Also available are two plug-in hybrid variants with straight-six power. Claimed electric only range for the latter vehicles is over 100-km. A full electric Range Rover is promised for 2024. The new Range Rover can tow up to 3,700 kg with the right options added.
Climb into a new Range Rover and you’ll be welcomed by an opulent array of fine leathers, fabrics and carpeting. That said, buyers can also choose from some new alternatives to leather. It’s a delightful place to spend even the briefest journey and driver and occupants enjoy an ambiance of luxury, comfort and general wellbeing. The dash area is dominated by a huge touch screen, as befits any truly modern vehicle. The infotainment system and level of connectability is outstanding and the touch screen is easily operable by the driver or the front seat passenger, often the one who takes care of navigation chores. Amazon Alexa is built-in. Like the exterior, the cabin has very clean and uncluttered lines.
The Range Rover has always stood as a huge achievement for Land Rover and was a brave step back in 1969. It’s interesting to consider that when it was launched, a luxury SUV from BMW was still almost two decades away and no other manufacturer was even thinking about competing in this class. Today, luxury SUVs abound and there are numerous choices, but the Range Rover still represents the benchmark product most carmakers try to match.
EV DRIVE SYSTEM Inline sixes, V-8s and plug-in hybrid versions available.
TRANSMISSION 8-speed automatic.
ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h in 4.6-seconds (top V-8).
TOP SPEED Approx. 250 km/h.
I LIKED Superb overall design with hardly a blemish to mar the coachwork. Outstanding off-road capability. Impressive engine choices with full EV on the way.
I DIDN’T LIKE Very expensive, but probably justifiable. Most buyers are going for fully loaded vehicles so nobody seems to mind.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Lexus LX600, Lincoln Navigator, Infiniti QX80, Audi Q8.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Buyers who want to own the luxury SUV that’s been around longer than any rival and has steadily improved over the decades.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY €149.950 base price. Available now.