I had heard of Davos being a venue for prestigious international conferences and I was pondering onboard the Swiss Air flight what ethereal beauty this Alpine settlement holds for the global business honchos and the movers and shakers of the world that compels them to head for Davos year after year.

We landed in Zurich airport and from there drove by road to Davos, passing through the magnificent Alpine panorama and the Swiss countryside. This two and a half hour road journey is forever etched in my memory, being probably the most scenic drive I have ever experienced.

Swiss Air had made elaborate arrangements for our stay at Davos’s outstanding Arosa Kulm hotel. The surroundings here are stunning with undulating ski slopes and snowy hiking trails that can be accessed directly from the doorway. The hotel’s outstanding location at 1,835 meters offers unobstructed exquisite views of the Grison Alps.

Davos has indeed come of age as an in ternational Alpine holiday destination – its impressive set of congress resorts, relaxation avenues and a plethora of winter sport activities have catapulted Davos into a much preferred Swiss vacation spot.

We were informed by the Resident Manager that twelve classic resorts belonging to the European Alpine region have joined together for better brand marketing: ‘Best of the Alps’ (BOTA), which includes Chamonix Mont Blanc, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Davos, Garmisch- Partenkirchen, Grindelwald, Kitzbühel, Lerch Zürs am Arlberg, Megève, St.Anton am Arlberg, St. Moritz, Seefeld, and Zermatt. They signify the most prestigious summer and winter tourist destinations.

The ‘Best of the Alps’ resorts are considered to be the epitome of rich Alpine tradition and superb hospitality offering the discerning international visitor a variety of accommodation options, ranging from the homely hostel to a super luxury hotel.

Davos is not all nature. This bewitching Swiss town also offers a colourful cultural palette – often in a quietly premeditated contrast to the more recognisable scenic attractions. We were lucky to appreciate The Davos Festival ‘Young Artists in Concert’ that draws talented young musicians from across the globe. For the culturally inclined, a visit to the historic Kirchner Museum will be very rewarding. Here, the great collection of the renowned Swiss expressionist, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner is carefully preserved.

The evolution of Davos as an international high-altitude health resort (1860 – 1930) began in 1853 and is intimately linked with the name of Alexander Spengler. He was sentenced to death by the Germans for his participation in the March Revolution of 1848 and sought asylum in Davos. As a qualified doctor, he quickly recognised the beneficial effects of a high-altitude climate and in 1868, Spengler and Dutchman, Willem Jan Holsboer together founded the Kuranstalt Spengler-Holsboer health clinic. Later on Holsboer also established the Rhaetian Railway and, thanks to his pioneering initiative, the Landschaft Davos set up its first railway link with the lowlands back in 1890.