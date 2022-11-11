The high end of the supercar market is understandably dominated by well-known marques with decades of experience behind them, often household names even among people with little interest in sports cars. Names like Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Lotus and Mercedes-Benz spring to mind, but now and again, it’s good to hear of a well-planned project from a company with no history in the business.
Words Tony Whitney
The high end of the supercar market is understandably dominated by well-known marques with decades of experience behind them, often household names even among people with little interest in sports cars. Names like Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Lotus and Mercedes-Benz spring to mind, but now and again, it’s good to hear of a well-planned project from a company with no history in the business.
Words Tony Whitney
This is the case with Deus, a newcomer to supercars (or any cars for that matter) that is bringing us its intriguing new Vayanne for 2025 and has been showing examples of the car worldwide. After a debut at the New York Auto Show, the car has been presented at some of the world’s most prestigious concours d’elegance events in Europe and North America. Deus is an Austrian company and the name ‘Vayanne’ relates to that nation’s capital city. Even so, the car will be built in Italy.
Novice carmaker though Deus may be, there is some solid knowhow behind the Vayanne. Development was heavily influenced by design company Italdesign, forever linked with legendary stylist Giorgetto Giugiaro. The other collaborator is Williams Advanced Engineering, an arm of the Formula One racing team.
Perhaps it goes without saying that the Vayanne is an all-electric product that makes full use of the performance potential of EVs. With the vast torque available from electric motors and the fact that such power is delivered instantly, the car delivers an astonishing spec sheet. Target performance figures for the Vayanne include 2,243-horsepower, the highest ever for an EV; a zero to 100 km/h time of just 1.99-seconds and a top speed of 400 km/h. While there has been speculation as to whether these figures can be attained, they are perfectly feasible with the latest EV technology.
The front drivetrain will use a single speed 550 kW motor and the rear drivetrain will draw on two single speed 550 kW motors. An 85 kWh, 800-volt lithium ion battery will be used and the target range is 500 km. According to Deus, the car will be chargeable to 80 per cent in 20 minutes with the right equipment. In case the owner is unhappy with the quietness of the EV experience, Deus offers an active sound system that can be tailored in various ways. We’re not sure if a Lamborghini V-12 is included in the sonic menu, but all things are possible nowadays.
Exterior styling reflects the need to create substantial downforce for safe high speed driving. This is achieved using various ducts around the bodywork to direct air to where it’s needed. Other design elements may slot into the ‘love it or hate it’ category for some observers, but the approach was fresh and innovative with little inspiration drawn from other manufacturers of exotic cars.
Deus is anxious to point out that although the Vayanne sits firmly in the hypercar category, it will be fully usable, even for day-to-day driving. There’s storage space both front and rear, ground clearance is a generous 12 cm and there’s an active lift system for each axle. There’s also stowage space in the doors, central console and glovebox. Some cars in this class have absolutely no storage space at all, inside or out. Other interior comforts include a panoramic roof, electric seats and even a wireless phone charging pad.The interior doesn’t break any new ground in most respects and looks a lot like that of many upscale sports cars. It’s a cockpit that most people will feel instantly at home in.
The Vayanne is certainly a brave move for Deus but it comes at a time when the market for ultra high-end sports cars is surprisingly strong. A full EV drivetrain was certainly a wise choice and perhaps the only one to make in a world that seems to be on the brink of departing from fossil fuel transportation for good. Deus states that you’ll be able to buy a Vayanne come 2025 and no doubt they’d be glad to take your order. No pricing has been set but it’s hard to see a car like this costing any less than two to three million euros.
EV DRIVE SYSTEM: Three 550 kW electric motors.
TRANSMISSION: Direct drive.
ACCELERATION: Zero to 100 km/h in under 2.0-secs.
TOP SPEED: 400 km/h.
I LIKED: Bold move by an all-new manufacturer deserves support. Stunning performance by any standard. Original styling. Practical interior with more stowage than usual in such a car.
I DIDN’T LIKE: Spending a huge sum with a company with no automotive experience might be a risk but the involvement of Williams and Italdesign is reassuring.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Lotus Evija, Rimac Nevera, Pininfarina Battista.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Drivers wanting the ultimate in EV hypercar performance willing to spend millions on an untried manufacturer.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: Available in 2025 at a yet unannounced price.