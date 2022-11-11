The front drivetrain will use a single speed 550 kW motor and the rear drivetrain will draw on two single speed 550 kW motors. An 85 kWh, 800-volt lithium ion battery will be used and the target range is 500 km. According to Deus, the car will be chargeable to 80 per cent in 20 minutes with the right equipment. In case the owner is unhappy with the quietness of the EV experience, Deus offers an active sound system that can be tailored in various ways. We’re not sure if a Lamborghini V-12 is included in the sonic menu, but all things are possible nowadays.

Exterior styling reflects the need to create substantial downforce for safe high speed driving. This is achieved using various ducts around the bodywork to direct air to where it’s needed. Other design elements may slot into the ‘love it or hate it’ category for some observers, but the approach was fresh and innovative with little inspiration drawn from other manufacturers of exotic cars.

Deus is anxious to point out that although the Vayanne sits firmly in the hypercar category, it will be fully usable, even for day-to-day driving. There’s storage space both front and rear, ground clearance is a generous 12 cm and there’s an active lift system for each axle. There’s also stowage space in the doors, central console and glovebox. Some cars in this class have absolutely no storage space at all, inside or out. Other interior comforts include a panoramic roof, electric seats and even a wireless phone charging pad.The interior doesn’t break any new ground in most respects and looks a lot like that of many upscale sports cars. It’s a cockpit that most people will feel instantly at home in.

The Vayanne is certainly a brave move for Deus but it comes at a time when the market for ultra high-end sports cars is surprisingly strong. A full EV drivetrain was certainly a wise choice and perhaps the only one to make in a world that seems to be on the brink of departing from fossil fuel transportation for good. Deus states that you’ll be able to buy a Vayanne come 2025 and no doubt they’d be glad to take your order. No pricing has been set but it’s hard to see a car like this costing any less than two to three million euros.