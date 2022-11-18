The Original Indiana Jones

Howard Carter was as lionised in his day as Harrison Ford’s cinematic swashbuckler and, like Indy, a fan of the fedora hat.

A talented artist, he landed his first assignment in Egypt at 17 reproducing drawings on archaeological digs and became Inspector of Antiquities for the Egyptian government. In big demand for his advanced techniques in excavation and restoration, on November, 1922 he was working on a dig for the Earl of Carnarvon in Luxor’s Valley of the Kings when his water bearer literally fell over the underground stairway to the tomb of King Tut.

“Can you see anything?” inquired the Earl later that month as Carter chipped a spyhole in the tomb wall to peer into the first of four treasure-stacked chambers. “Yes, wonderful things!” he replied, noting later of being ‘struck dumb with amazement’ as he peered through the gloom to see ‘strange animals, statues and gold, everywhere the glint of gold.´

It was another three years before he raised the lid on the last of the 18th Dynasty Pharaoahs which was nested like a Russian doll inside three coffins within a stone sarcophagus inside four box-shaped shrines. He found the shrunken and bandaged body wearing his splendid solid gold death mask, the penis wrapped separately in the erect position. Even dead pharaohs had their pride!

Cataloguing the finds from tomb KV62, the 62nd and most intact ever unearthed in the Valley, took an entire decade. Although there had been two minor break-ins soon after the 19th Dynasty pharaoh’s burial, the sands of time covered all trace of Tutenkhamen’s existence for the next 3,000 years.

A media frenzy dubbed Tutmania was unleashed as photographs of the treasures hit news desks worldwide, influencing everything from literature to architecture and furniture to fashion. King Tut became the name of products, businesses and the pet dog of 31st U.S. President Herbert Hoover. Everyone saw the value of ‘pyramid-selling’.

Despite the significance of his find, Carter received no honour from the British government although he profited from writing books, conducting lecture tours and… tomb raiding! After he died in 1939, 18 uncatalogued Tutankhamen artefacts were found in his own antiquities collection. They were discreetly returned to their homeland to preserve Anglo-Egyptian relations.

During the previous decade alone, Egypt lost more than $3 billion worth of artefacts to tomb raiders.

The Mummy’s Curse

Within six months of Carter’s discovery, Lord Carnarvon contracted blood poisoning from an infected mosquito bite and died, fulfilling the prophesy inscribed on the door to the tomb: ‘Death will come on quick wings for those who disturb the King’s peace.’ Six others involved in the dig also met untimely ends. Carter, who lived to a respectable 64, dismissed rumours of a curse as ‘foolish superstition and tommy-rot’.

Mummies have been trafficked since medieval times for use in medical research, a shade of paint pigment called Mummy Brown and, Ra forbid, mummy unwrapping parties, popularised during the Victorian era by London surgeon Thomas Pettigrew who lived well into his 70s.