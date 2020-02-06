Among the eleven projects already completed are Las Terrazas de Cortesin, Finca Peralta River, El Retiro de Nagüeles, Finca Peralta Lake, Las Tortugas de Aloha, Finca Peralta Hills, Las Terrazas de Atalaya, and Residencial La Ermita, while Exxacon has another 19 projects currently at different phases of completion, bringing the total number of units for sale to 1,100.

“We specialise in apartments, townhouses and semi-detached villas,” says Marketing Manager, Alejandra Méndez. “With our experience, we understand both the domestic housing market and the mostly international second home market very well, though the latter comes with the added nuances of catering to different nationalities – each of which has its own characteristics and preferences.”

“They complement our know-how in property development and promotion by adding the feedback we receive from real estate agents and homebuyers, and in so doing help us to design our homes ever more closely to the needs of different groups of buyers and investors, as well as streamlining the process and making it increasingly transparent and accountable.” An example of this is the fact that the Exxacon website provides regular live-stream updates of the progress of many of its projects across Spain, as well as using innovative new marketing tools.