Building on twenty years of developing homes on the Costa del Sol, Exxacon is making a bold move forward to embrace the latest technologies, design options, and environmental standards. In so doing, it is a pioneer on the Costa del Sol and market leader in the Málaga region, and is now also making an impact in other parts of the country.
Founded in Marbella in 2000, Exxacon has made a name for itself with a broad range of residential projects along the Costa del Sol, where it specialises in second homes designed for an international market, and primary residences in Málaga aimed at a domestic buying audience. With a wide selection of properties in locations from Manilva, Casares and Estepona to La Cala de Mijas and Málaga – and now also Madrid and Valencia – this specialist developer and promoter shows its ability to adapt to the needs of different markets.
Among the eleven projects already completed are Las Terrazas de Cortesin, Finca Peralta River, El Retiro de Nagüeles, Finca Peralta Lake, Las Tortugas de Aloha, Finca Peralta Hills, Las Terrazas de Atalaya, and Residencial La Ermita, while Exxacon has another 19 projects currently at different phases of completion, bringing the total number of units for sale to 1,100.
“We specialise in apartments, townhouses and semi-detached villas,” says Marketing Manager, Alejandra Méndez. “With our experience, we understand both the domestic housing market and the mostly international second home market very well, though the latter comes with the added nuances of catering to different nationalities – each of which has its own characteristics and preferences.”
“They complement our know-how in property development and promotion by adding the feedback we receive from real estate agents and homebuyers, and in so doing help us to design our homes ever more closely to the needs of different groups of buyers and investors, as well as streamlining the process and making it increasingly transparent and accountable.” An example of this is the fact that the Exxacon website provides regular live-stream updates of the progress of many of its projects across Spain, as well as using innovative new marketing tools.
Pioneering a New Generation of Homes
“Above all, the feedback that derives from the market enables us to identify specific needs and not only improve our offering, but also allow it to evolve more rapidly in a sector that has not developed much in past decades but is now gathering pace and becoming increasingly exciting and innovative,” says Alejandra. Founder and CEO, Gastón Aigneren, and company General Manager, Elena Cuberos, have developed a new philosophy of growth built upon innovation, a process in which all the different divisions, including marketing, engineering, sales and architecture, have an important shared role to play.
“We work closely together to achieve the desired results, but naturally much of the ultimate design creativity comes from the architects.” They give shape to the property types and home requirements identified by the multi-disciplinary development team, a process that sees its final expression in an after-sales service, whose function is to carry out snagging, provide quality control, and answer any questions clients may have, including requests for bespoke features and finishing.
“Ours is a company that is not satisfied to merely develop and sell homes the way it has been done for decades here,” says Alejandra. “We’re aware of the exciting new trends and possibilities, as well as the demands of a new generation of buyers, so we are keen to play a leading role in developing a new generation of homes to suit this demand, and in this we don’t apply a one-size-fits-all approach, but carefully study each location, the buying public it will attract, the property type and price level they wish for, and with this the detail gradually begins to fill itself in, as long as you make the effort to collect, understand and apply the data provided by the market.”
A Forward-looking Approach to Property Development
This approach is most clearly visible in Urban Litoral, a pioneering new project within the Parque Litoral area of Málaga that is the first in Andalucía to receive full certification in compliance with the requirements of the Passivhaus concept. “In other words, it is the first project of its kind in Andalucía that reaches this level of sound and heat insulation, ecological construction, low energy consumption and natural airflow,” says Alejandra. “There was no-one forcing us to make the extra effort at this point, but in a few years’ time it will be a standard requirement, so Exxacon is embracing this new way of developing homes already, and we’ll continue evolving with it.”
Many of the same features appear in new Exxacon developments in Málaga, such as Constancia, Hub Teatinos and Living Teatinos, as well as along the Costa del Sol – from the luxurious Golden View townhouses in Manilva, with their spectacular sea views, and the acclaimed Las Terrazas de Cortesín Seaviews and Bon Air, to Cortijo del Golf in El Campanario and Fairways La Cala Golf. “Each of these projects offers a subtly different location, set of characteristics and homes attuned to them.”
At Alhaurín de la Torre, Finca Peralta Garden is just one of a series of urbanisations arising within a residential area created by Exxacon. This is added to by ground-breaking new projects at Living Colmenar in Madrid, and Living Tavernes in Valencia. “We believe the time has come to embrace the new world of possibilities and offer our clients the same charm, comfort and refinement of before within a whole new exciting generation of real estate options.”
WORDS MICHEL CRUZ PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF EXXACON
Centro Comercial Guadalmina, Edif. 3, Planta 1a, Ofi. 4, Marbella. Tel: 952 906 110.