The interior of the Purosangue won’t disappoint people used to the outstanding quality and fit and finish that comes with all products from Ferrari. The leather upholstery is especially impressive and visitors to the Ferrari factory are often surprised to see fine hides being hand tailored close to the actual production line and not farmed out to a sub-contractor. The seats themselves are interesting and there are just the four and not the common three-seat rear layout. The rear seats are similar in design to the front pair and thus have maximum hip-hugging capability for fast driving on winding roads. Each seat is individually adjustable, another feature never seen before on a Ferrari. Various trim combinations of leather, fabrics and carbon fibre can be chosen by the buyer.

A surprise vintage cue is the dash with its twin binnacles that will remind some enthusiasts of old Chevy Corvettes. The left binnacle carries all the driver’s instrumentation and the right one, the usual infotainment screen. According to Ferrari, inspiration for the cabin came from the SF90 Stradale, which most buyers will be very happy about. Ferrari points out that sustainable materials were used throughout the interior. Interestingly, the carpets were recycled from polyamide fishing nets recovered from the oceans. Owners will be able to delight in a Burmester high-end surround sound system that’s about as sophisticated as audible entertainment can get, though many owners will find all the satisfaction they need in the wonderful burble and roar of the V-12 engine.

Many observers were predicting that Ferrari would be the last maker to field an entry in the luxury SUV field, but the Purosangue will prove them wrong and perhaps set new standards for the class. As far as looks and performance go, there’s very little out there to match it. No pricing has been officially announced, but speculation is running around the €390.000 mark.