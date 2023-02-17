There were those, such as Nostradamus, who made cryptic predictions built upon visions received in dreams or discerned from other sources considered to be rather magical and mysterious. Futurology, on the other hand, is based on more rationalised ideas of how the world will evolve in the medium to long-term, and it has often been associated with science fiction, and formed the inspiration for it.

Futurology is by nature visual, as it involves painting an unfamiliar picture of the world we live in. Visionaries of this kind, who had the ability to look beyond their contemporary environment, imagined how mankind would develop, and this involved describing new technologies, future cities and homes, forms of transport, exploration and other advances. Jules Verne was perhaps the most visual of all, and one of the early pioneers of futurology.

The World Jules Verne Described

French author Jules Verne painted a very clear picture of a future world that had audiences in the 19th century transfixed. In his Voyages Extraordinaires adventure series – written from the 1860s to the early 20th century – he laid out the foundations of a world where technological advances would allow mankind to travel to the depths of the ocean (Twenty Thousand Leagues under the Sea) in a sophisticated submarine, venture to the moon in a rocket (From the Earth to the Moon), live in A Floating City, explore the inner depths of the earth (Journey to the Center of the Earth), or travel Around the World in Eighty Days.

For millions around the world, it was the clarity of his futuristic visions that captured the imagination, accompanied by evocative illustrations which gave shape to his ideas. It was an imagined world of space rockets, submarines, floating cities, balloons and wondrous machines that opened up new dimensions to humanity. Jules Verne got it pretty much spot on, but how could he have envisaged so many things so well, writing in many cases 50 to 100 years before they actually became a reality? The answer lies in the visionary abilities of a futurologist, which rest not so much in mysterious visitations of the future, as in a power to analyse the present and project developments further ahead.

Leonardo da Vinci had done much of the same, drawings and all, but from the technical perspective of an inventor/engineer. His concepts for a moving fortress (tank), advanced pieces of artillery, helicopters and more have immortalised him as one of the greatest intellects of all time, and in many ways, he was one of the first true futurologists, even though only a handful of his outlandishly avant garde ideas actually made it off the drawing board. The mere idea of having ideas so far ahead of his time marks Da Vinci as a true genius and visionary.