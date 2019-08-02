Bonbons are the oldest known sweet chocolates designed for eating, and they date back to the elegance of the 17th century French royal court. By the early 19th century, Dutch and English chocolatiers had paved the way for the now-ubiquitous chocolate bar, and can you believe it, milk was only added to the mix a little more than 100 years ago? This Swiss invention was the biggest step in chocolate making since the addition of sugar to cut out the cacao bean’s natural bitterness, and it formed the basis of Nestlé, one of the largest food companies in the world today.

Among the many mass-produced and luxury chocolate brands, there are some that stand out for a variety of reasons. In this article we have selected three that might tickle your fancy, including an international favourite, an artistic interpretation of the chocolate that recalls its early days as the favourite of aristocrats and courtesans, and our own region’s boutique chocolate factory in Mijas pueblo.

Godiva Chocolate: Belgian Perfection

Belgium has gained international fame for a good number of things, foremost among them a reputation for creating some of the most delicious chocolate confectionary in the world. These precious little delicacies most often come in the form of bonbons, and one of the names immediately associated with premium Belgian chocolate is Godiva, a luxury brand of master chocolatiers that has its roots in 1926. In just under a hundred years, it has become a reference for quality, creative innovation and delicate culinary artistry.

Known the world over, Godiva products are available through a global network of 500 boutiques whose décor and ambience reflect the values of this noble brand. Here you will encounter a wide range of products designed to offer the ultimate chocolate experience; it is a world of gorgeous flavours, scents and visual sensations that can be enjoyed at Harrods, the landmark Rue Saint-Honoré boutique in Paris, at Dubai Airport, the Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo or at the El Corte Inglés Club del Gourmet in Puerto Banús, and also at La Cañada, in front of Fnac. Lose yourself in the sweet delights of beautifully crafted pralines, biscuits and fantastic gifts.

www.godivachocolates.eu