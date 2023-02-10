The Carmen uses four electric motors, two at each rear wheel, which may not create the wondrous sounds of a vintage Hispano V-12, but certainly provide massive levels of power. The basic car, if such a term is appropriate for the Carmen, develops 1,005-horsepower and an uprated Boulogne variant offers an additional 94-horsepower. A lithium-ion battery unit is located behind the two seats. Hispano Suiza has built five of the cars so far and they’ve been displayed all over the world from Monterey Car Week to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The factory is located close to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and the chosen constructor has a history of building successful Formula E racing cars. Right now, a production run of 19 Carmens is planned.

The interior design team did not go quite as wild as the people who penned the bodywork, but that’s not to say that it isn’t a very luxurious and original cockpit. As might be expected of a car priced in the millions, customers can opt for all kinds of materials and exotic woods for the trim.

The hip-hugging seats are superbly trimmed by Spanish leather artisans and look as good as anything you’re ever likely to encounter – even at this price. It’s good to see four round air vents ranged across the dash and not some fiddly-to-operate hidden units. The digital instrument panel in front of the driver is a delightful mixture of vintage and modern with an ‘engine-turned’ aluminium appearance rather like a Hispano Suiza from the early 1920s.

The Carmen is a bold effort to say the least and hopefully will spawn other cars bearing the fabled nameplate, perhaps at more affordable prices. One thing’s for certain: if you ever see a Carmen out on the road, you’ll never mistake it for anything else.