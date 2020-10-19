If you think the design and laying out of a golf course is a straightforward matter, think again, for it involves far more than simply covering a section of land with grass and creating an 18-hole parcours. To be a successful golf course designer requires not only an intimate knowledge of the game, but also an understanding of the dynamics that make golf exciting and challenging, a flair for design and knowledge of the technical side of the field – which involves the flow and drainage of the land, wind and climatic conditions, different types of grass, trees and other planted species, as well as how and where to add bunkers and water features.

When all the above are brought together and you also take into account construction and maintenance budgets, it adds up to quite a matrix of elements that a course designer has to bear in mind. For this reason, it is a highly specialised field in which only a few manage to distinguish themselves and become legendary in their own right—and its perhaps not surprising that the majority of top golf course creators are either ex-professional players or trained agronomists and architects. It is from within these ranks that the very best have created halcyon park landscapes in Spain that are not only beautiful, soothing stretches of manmade nature, but also the stage for golfing greatness.