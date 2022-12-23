DO THE MÁLAGA ILLUMINATIONS

Christmas in Calle Larios will light up your life

Crisis, what energy crisis? It’s been looking a lot like Christmas since late November in Málaga, which switched on its festive illuminations a week ahead of most other cities. From now until Three Kings Night, over two million LEDs will add a festive twinkle to 500 streets in the provincial capital, weaving around palm trunks and decorating the branches of fig and almond trees all the way from the Alameda Gardens to Muelle Uno at the port. However this year’s shorter schedule (lights off at midnight on weekdays, 2am on weekends and holidays), will save €7.000 in electricity bills and 4 tons in CO2 emissions.

The lights of Calle Larios are almost as famous as Oxford Street’s. Last year’s Winter Forest theme drew tens of thousands to shop beneath a canopy of 342 sparkly leaves and 100 glittering suns. The visiting Mayor of Vigo, known as El Rey de la Navidad for his own city’s illuminations, hailed it ‘a miracle cure for woes’.

For more miracles, head round the corner to see Málaga cathedral shape-shifting before your eyes in a spell-binding video-mapping show, projected onto the south tower three times nightly. On the outskirts of town, LEDs are blooming all over La Concepción Gardens for Las Luces del Bótanico, a magical horticultural happening with perennial appeal. This year’s Follow the Star theme retraces the Wise Men’s journey to Bethlehem via an illuminated Hanging Gardens of Babylon and an iridescent River Jordan – all at an energy cost per visitor equal to firing up a filter coffee machine.

Last year’s record 110,000 ticket sales created a Parking Nightmare before Christmas but extra shuttle buses and car spaces have been laid on this season.

www.laslucesdelbotanicomalaga.com