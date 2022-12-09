I came to Bergen, nicknamed ‘the Gateway to the Fjords’. Bergen comes from the German word for mountains (seven of which surround the city) since the Hanseatic League monopolised the commerce and held sway in the city using Bryggen, the quaint German quay formerly known as Tyskebryggen, as their trading quarters.

It’s where the artist Munch has some fine examples of his work (in Kode 3) and where the resident composer Grieg is now honoured with his eponymous music hall. It encouraged me to attend a classical concert in the main square (Torgallmenningen) where the entire audience stood, noticeably and respectively still throughout the entire performance, as though in church. As for walking, Bergen is fantastically pedestrian-friendly, unbelievably easy to get about, and the back streets are refreshingly smart not dingy.

With such a natural harbour it’s no surprise what’s on the restaurant menus. Indeed, the whole area was built on cod and the classic Bergen dish is persetorsk where cod is first marinated in salt and sugar before being pressed. I was able to pick from the season’s best ingredients: from mussels and scallops, crawfish and crabs, prawns and the freshest of fish. I came off the famous Bryggen quayside, down a wooden corridor of former fish warehouses dating from 1702, before climbing a staircase to To Kokker (www.tokokker.no). Meaning ‘two chefs’ and under co-ownership with Enhjørningen, the neighbouring and oldest fish restaurant in town, To Kokker was formerly the living quarters for German merchants. It was like going into someone’s home, so warm-hearted and lived-in was this cabin, so private and personal was the vibe. I felt like it could have been any season and in any century among the net curtains and paintings hung in wonky fashion, the well-spaced tables, low ceilings and low lighting, the white wooden walls and sloping wooden floor. Intrigued by the carpaccio of elk, I nonetheless opted for the mussel soup with tomato and chorizo followed by ‘Fiske Duo’, a steamed salmon and halibut with pairing sauces, and then strawberries with rhubarb tart. The portions were a generous size and presented beautifully. So flavoursome and delicious. A happy time in a happy place.