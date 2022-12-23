Ideally located at the foot of the slopes, Maribel is a sophisticated ski and après ski chalet with a mix of high-altitude fun both on and off the piste for families, friends, and winter sports enthusiasts.

With a season that lasts until the start of spring and coincides with the winter sports period of the Sierra Nevada resort, Maribel will have 29 rooms and suites, including the signature Maribel Penthouse Suite.

Situated at 2,250 metres, with direct access to the Maribel and Águila slopes, Maribel offers its guests the perfect plan on and off the pistes. Once at this alpine lifestyle hotel, guests will find a compelling blend of wellness and dining. The hotel’s lounge and bar, with a ski-in/ski-out outdoor terrace, promises a unique après ski atmosphere. Maribel’s restaurant provides a ‘dining club’ experience with an alpine flavour.

There’s even a Nordic-inspired spa where guests can rest their weary muscles after a day on the slopes and unwind under the stars.