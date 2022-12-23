Sierra Nevada starts the winter season with the much-anticipated arrival of a new destination hotel, Maribel. This reimagined alpine ski chalet opens under the new ownership and management of Puente Romano Beach Resort and Marbella Club, responsible for the renowned El Lodge Ski & Spa.
Words Cristina Borges de Carvalho and Dani Barbarán, Photography Courtesy of the Maribel Hotel
Ideally located at the foot of the slopes, Maribel is a sophisticated ski and après ski chalet with a mix of high-altitude fun both on and off the piste for families, friends, and winter sports enthusiasts.
With a season that lasts until the start of spring and coincides with the winter sports period of the Sierra Nevada resort, Maribel will have 29 rooms and suites, including the signature Maribel Penthouse Suite.
Situated at 2,250 metres, with direct access to the Maribel and Águila slopes, Maribel offers its guests the perfect plan on and off the pistes. Once at this alpine lifestyle hotel, guests will find a compelling blend of wellness and dining. The hotel’s lounge and bar, with a ski-in/ski-out outdoor terrace, promises a unique après ski atmosphere. Maribel’s restaurant provides a ‘dining club’ experience with an alpine flavour.
There’s even a Nordic-inspired spa where guests can rest their weary muscles after a day on the slopes and unwind under the stars.
Environments That Allow You To Flow
Guests will be greeted by a sweeping elliptical staircase that defines the hotel lobby. The open-plan, interconnected library, bar, and lounge areas merge into a single, welcoming space. The outdoor terrace, a sun-kissed deck with access to the Maribel and Águila slopes, will be a favourite for indulgent hot chocolate and sundowners, making the perfect accompaniment to experiencing the golden hour.
Maribel’s restaurant will serve hearty dishes and mountain favourites in a relaxed and entertaining atmosphere until late at night. Stevani & Silva are the creative forces behind the stand-out decoration of Maribel’s bar and restaurant. Expect a bold mix of dark and warm tones, sensual textures like velvet, and show-stealing design details like the gold leaf bar, the restaurant’s snake-shaped sofa, and hanging fireplaces. Maribel’s is the perfect place to enjoy a dinner with a mountain view.
The ski chalet’s 29 perfectly groomed guest rooms and suites are set over three floors. Accommodation includes duplex suites, creatively designed for those who prefer to travel with their family or a small group of friends. Each has warm, welcoming, alpine-inspired interiors, with Finnish wood, leather furniture, faux-fur throws, and Natura Bissé amenities.
Short-Sleeved Skiing In The Sun
Hotel Maribel is prominently located in the ski village of the Sierra Nevada national park, which includes one of the most extensive ski areas in southern Europe. 110 km of skiable slopes are distributed over 131 runs, including the highest slope in the Iberian Peninsula at an altitude of 3,400 metres.
With direct access to the pistes, Maribel, taking its name from the adjacent ski run of the same name, is 50 metres from the chairlift at Parador No. 1 and just a few metres from its sister hotel, El Lodge.
“Sierra Nevada is already a booming destination, and we want to bring even more to the table – a ground-breaking boutique ski chalet where you can dare to try thrilling mountain sports and which will bring people together from all corners of the world who are not afraid to set their own standards,” explains Daniel Shamoon, co-owner of Maribel.
Fast Facts
Location: Maribel is located at 2,250 metres, in the Sierra Nevada ski resort (Granada province, Spain), and just a few metres from its sister hotel, El Lodge Ski & Spa. Sierra Nevada is a 45-minute transfer from Granada International Airport and just 2 hours from Málaga International Airport and Marbella.
Opening date: December 2022.
Length of season: Open until April 2023.
Guest rooms: 29 rooms and suites, including duplex suites and the signature Maribel Suite, all with alpine-inspired interiors and Natura Bissé guest amenities.
Dining: Maribel’s includes an après ski terrace, bar, lounge, and a mountain view restaurant. Room Service available.
Services: Spa with two treatment rooms, Turkish bath, sauna, indoor heated swimming pool. Ski and board rental boutique, and lessons. Transfers to and from the ski lifts for guests staying at the hotel. Local, gastronomic and sports guest experiences.