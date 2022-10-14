Those expecting something akin to a traditional Mercedes-Benz sports car cockpit with this car are in for a big surprise. It’s certainly the most radical effort we’ve ever seen from the company but since they are boasting that this is a roadgoing F-1 car, why not create an interior to back that up? Most noticeable item at first glance is the steering wheel, that is rectangular in shape and with carbon fibre spokes, liberally dotted with control buttons and warning lights – just like an F-1 racer. Two large digital screens dominate the dash and that’s pretty well all you get as far as instrumentation goes. Don’t look for a rear view mirror. A rear-facing camera takes care of that function which is just as well because there’s almost no rear visibility from the driver’s seat.

The two seats are sculpted to keep the occupants firmly in place when exploiting the AMG ONE’s performance range. The driver’s seat does not slide back and forth but the pedal box is adjustable for people of different heights and the steering wheel is adjustable in the usual fashion.

While many observers might say that cars like this are an anachronism in the times we live in, it’s good to see one of the pioneer automobile manufacturers indulging itself with such a sports car. When the car was being mooted, some corporate insiders came out against the project, believing that the money could be better spent elsewhere. Even so, It’s praiseworthy that a company with the reputation of Mercedes-Benz should display its prowess to the world in such a spectacular fashion.