Many Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts question why the company has never had a true sports supercar while others point to the fabled SSKs of the 1920s and 30s as pioneers of the segment. It could be said that the 300 SL Gullwing of the mid 1950s was the original supercar and that the 2003 SLR McLaren came close too, but this speculation will soon be laid to rest with the imminent launch of the spectacular new Mercedes-AMG ONE.
Words Tony Whitney, Photography Courtesy Of Lamborghini
Mercedes describes the car as having ‘Formula One technology for the road’ and a glance at the performance figures confirms that this is no shallow boast. It sits at the very pinnacle of the Mercedes-Benz lineup and is priced way beyond anything the company has approached before at over 2-million euros. Only 275 units will be sold and production is just getting started. The usual rumours are circulating that all are spoken for.
Almost expectedly, the powertrain is hybrid and uses a turbocharged 1.6-litre V-6 petrol engine working in unison with no less than four powerful electric motors. Current Formula One cars also use 1.6-litre turbocharged V-6s. The car has four-wheel drive, more or less essential to get a whopping 1,063-horsepower to the road. You’ll top 100-km/h in just 2.9-seconds and 200-km/h in only 7.0-secs if you keep going. For the bold, top speed is 352-km/h, which is faster than the takeoff speed of a Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft.
Despite the massive reserves of power, the car is surprisingly economical, recording a saloon-like 8.7-litres/100-km combined. Electric only range is a measly 18.1 km, which won’t bother anybody buying one of these.
The carbon fibre monocoque bodywork is ground-hugging to say the least. The lines are sinuous and organic rather than angular and huge vents in the nose direct air to cool the carbon ceramic brakes – much needed for decelerating down from anything like this car’s upper speed ranges. There’s even a big intake on the roof to convey cooling air to the engine. At the rear, there’s a two-piece diffuser to help aerodynamics as well as a retractable spoiler.
As with other elements of the car, the exhaust outlet was inspired by the Mercedes Formula One cars. The aerodynamic features are adjustable and there are three modes: highway, track and (intriguingly) ‘race drag reduction.’ For the doors, Mercedes chose an ‘out and up’ design rather than going the gullwing route. The new Mercedes hypercar is certainly a superlative design exercise, but the company insists that styling took second place to technology during the five years it took to develop the car.
Those expecting something akin to a traditional Mercedes-Benz sports car cockpit with this car are in for a big surprise. It’s certainly the most radical effort we’ve ever seen from the company but since they are boasting that this is a roadgoing F-1 car, why not create an interior to back that up? Most noticeable item at first glance is the steering wheel, that is rectangular in shape and with carbon fibre spokes, liberally dotted with control buttons and warning lights – just like an F-1 racer. Two large digital screens dominate the dash and that’s pretty well all you get as far as instrumentation goes. Don’t look for a rear view mirror. A rear-facing camera takes care of that function which is just as well because there’s almost no rear visibility from the driver’s seat.
The two seats are sculpted to keep the occupants firmly in place when exploiting the AMG ONE’s performance range. The driver’s seat does not slide back and forth but the pedal box is adjustable for people of different heights and the steering wheel is adjustable in the usual fashion.
While many observers might say that cars like this are an anachronism in the times we live in, it’s good to see one of the pioneer automobile manufacturers indulging itself with such a sports car. When the car was being mooted, some corporate insiders came out against the project, believing that the money could be better spent elsewhere. Even so, It’s praiseworthy that a company with the reputation of Mercedes-Benz should display its prowess to the world in such a spectacular fashion.
ENGINE: 1.6-litre V-6 plus four electric motors, 1,063-horsepower.
TRANSMISSION: 7-speed AMG 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.
ACCELERATION: Zero To 100 Km/H In 2.9-Seconds.
TOP SPEED: 352 Km/H.
I LIKED: Spectacular styling and stunning performance. Advanced technology everywhere you look. Backs up Mercedes’ claim that it’s a Formula One car for the road – right down to the steering wheel. All wheel drive for safe and stable acceleration and handling.
I DIDN’T LIKE: Vast Price Tag.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valhalla, Bugatti Chiron, Lamborghini Countach.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Mercedes enthusiasts/collectors who have been waiting for the company to come up with a car in this rarefied class and have the money to fulfil their dream.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: Forecast price around €2.3 million euros. Production starts late 2022.