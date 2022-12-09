Pagani may not be the first name to come to mind when hypercars are discussed but the Modena-based carmaker has created some of the most intriguing high-end sports cars from any maker since it got started in 1992. Argentinian founder, Horacio Pagani was employed by Lamborghini before starting his own company and worked on some of that manufacturer’s most iconic models.
Words Tony Whitney
Pagani’s cars have always been highly innovative, borrowing little from more illustrious competitors. Nothing confirms this approach better than the all-new 2023 Utopia, which is a refreshing blend of cutting edge technology and delightful vintage touches, especially in the cockpit. The styling is attention grabbing to say the least, embodying a kind of aggressive elegance.
The Utopia might be the best example of ‘the automobile as art’ we’ve ever seen, but from an engineering standpoint, it’s quite conventional despite its hypercar status. Pagani is evidently in no hurry to embrace electric or hybrid-electric powertrains and has equipped the Utopia with a highly impressive Mercedes-AMG engine. It’s a 6.0-litre V-12 with a pair of turbochargers developing an impressive, if not earth-shattering, 864-horsepower. Serious enthusiasts will be delighted to hear that the car is available with a 7-speed manual transmission, though most buyers will likely opt for the 7-speed automatic with manual override.
The monocoque bodywork is created from a combination of carbon fibre and titanium and the structure is built around front and rear tubular sub-frames in an advanced steel alloy. The body should be very stiff and resistant to flexing in tight corners at speed. The structure is also light and fits in with Horacio Pagani’s philosophy of minimal weight and simplicity.
It’s a belief that would have greatly impressed Lotus legend, Colin Chapman. The ultimate aim is that the Utopia will, above all else, be fun to drive. Vintage details around the body include leather straps with buckles to secure movable panels, a delightful feature that even Britain’s Morgan seems to have abandoned.
Other key components around the chassis include powerful Brembo brakes, forged alloy wishbones for the suspension front and rear, and cast alloy wheels (larger at the rear than the front) shod with grippy Pirelli PZero Corsa tyres.
The cockpit of the Utopia compares with no competing hypercar we’ve ever seen. The detailing is remarkable and the quality is so good, it makes some rivals look tacky and featureless. The steering wheel, flattened at the bottom for thigh clearance, is machined from a sold aluminium block and the parts you grip are the usual leather. Don’t look for much digital instrumentation here. Apart from one panel behind the steering wheel, the car has a full roster of round dials with polished aluminium bezels in true vintage style. The gearshift lever mechanism is exposed for all to see and again, is a feast of beautifully machined and polished aluminium. There’s no sign of a touch screen, a feature that won’t be missed by those who love sports cars for their dynamic delights, rather than their infotainment capabilities. The cabin represents great originality on the part of Pagani and his team and brings a freshness that rivals should take note of.
All in all, the Utopia is a splendid addition to the hypercar segment and the usual rumours are circulating about all 99 copies planned being sold. The car is likely to be very expensive, but that’s all part and parcel of this rarefied market. The Utopia should start rolling out of the Pagani factory some time next year.
EV DRIVE SYSTEM: 6.0-litre twin-turbo V-12 developed in cooperation with Mercedes-AMG.
TRANSMISSION: 7-speed manual or 7-speed automatic with manual override.
ACCELERATION: Zero to 100 km/h in 3.0-seconds.
TOP SPEED: 354 km/h.
I LIKED: Outstanding styling with interesting vintage detailing. Use of a reliable Mercedes-AMG engine is a great choice. Interior treatment is highly original and beautifully executed.
I DIDN’T LIKE: Some will question the use of a petrol-only engine with no electrification, but Horacio Pagani is probably planning something for the future.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Koenigsegg CC850, Bugatti Chiron, Mercedes-AMG ONE, McLaren Senna, Aston Martin Valkyrie.
WHO DRIVES ONE? True driving enthusiasts with the means to acquire one of the most innovative of all hypercars.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY: Delivery date not yet announced. Price likely to top two to three million euros.