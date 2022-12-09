Pagani’s cars have always been highly innovative, borrowing little from more illustrious competitors. Nothing confirms this approach better than the all-new 2023 Utopia, which is a refreshing blend of cutting edge technology and delightful vintage touches, especially in the cockpit. The styling is attention grabbing to say the least, embodying a kind of aggressive elegance.

The Utopia might be the best example of ‘the automobile as art’ we’ve ever seen, but from an engineering standpoint, it’s quite conventional despite its hypercar status. Pagani is evidently in no hurry to embrace electric or hybrid-electric powertrains and has equipped the Utopia with a highly impressive Mercedes-AMG engine. It’s a 6.0-litre V-12 with a pair of turbochargers developing an impressive, if not earth-shattering, 864-horsepower. Serious enthusiasts will be delighted to hear that the car is available with a 7-speed manual transmission, though most buyers will likely opt for the 7-speed automatic with manual override.