Plaza 18 is the ideal choice for a getaway in which rest and relaxation are your prime requirments. With only six rooms, it grants guests the privacy that such a unique, exclusive venue can afford. Plaza 18 is actually a restored 19th-century mansion adjacent to the emblematic Plaza de España. Balconies, terraces, and a roof terrace make for a very special hotel which also boasts views to rolling mountain ranges, sparkling blue seascapes, and the North of Africa.

The hotel was built upon the foundations of an old 13th-century Arabian house. A stunning 19th-century home was brought back to life through painstaking restoration. Nicky and the team behind the project sought to preserve the spirit of the building by relying on classical craftsmanship and exclusively organic materials like traditional mortar made with lime, wooden floors, natural stone, and marble. The hotel’s white and black tiles are original and were carefully lifted and repositioned. The enormous skylight was delicately dismantled and repaired and now boasts its original splendour. The stone staircase and balustrade were also meticulously restored.

The incredible details and artistry that abound are married to a firm commitment to comfort and elegance. Each of the six rooms has a story to tell and each bears pieces from all over the world, carefully selected by Nicky. For instance, room nº5 has a beautiful 19th-century kimono on the wall, while the entrance is home to a grand black and white mirror, created by African artisans. Room nº6, meanwhile, is home to a wooden-beamed ceiling and the loveliest curving staircase imaginable. The rooms also boast hand-made textiles by Welsh craftspeople, and Italian bed linen.