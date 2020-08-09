Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound is at the heart of Beosound A1 2nd Gen., with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth technology. It features up to 18 hours of play time at typical listening volumes and is fully dust and waterproof.

Beosound A1 2nd Gen. features Alexa voice assistant built-in and a three microphone array with FarField technology for great call clarity, so you can use it as a conversation tool indoors or outdoors.