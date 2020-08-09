This summer will be all about making the most of the plentiful physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors. Whether you are cycling to the beach or heading to the park for a small picnic with friends, Bang & Olufsen’s stunning BeoSound A1 2nd Generation Speaker is one companion you should definitely invite to the party.
Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound is at the heart of Beosound A1 2nd Gen., with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth technology. It features up to 18 hours of play time at typical listening volumes and is fully dust and waterproof.
Beosound A1 2nd Gen. features Alexa voice assistant built-in and a three microphone array with FarField technology for great call clarity, so you can use it as a conversation tool indoors or outdoors.
Features Include:
360º sound direction
92dB maximum loudness
62dB bass capability
2.75-hour charging time at 5V-3A charging
Dimensions in mm: 133W x 46H x 133D
Weight: 558 g
Placement: Wall or table/shelf
Recommended Room Size: 5-30m2
Ideal for: small gatherings, mid-sized rooms around the home, and in the office.