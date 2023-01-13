Getting Around

For centuries, the winter wonderland was an underpopulated wilderness that drew scarce attention from the local populace, but alpine leisure activities spread to this part of Andalucía after the war, with a small station inspired by those of the Alps and Pyrenees. As the coastal region developed and prosperity grew in Spain, so did the demand for a full-grown ski resort near the Costa del Sol, and the result is Pradollano, a very complete example of the genre. At 2,100 metres altitude, it is a relatively easy drive away from the major centres of the region, and well worth the trip.

Though it’s the highest-lying ski resort in Spain, the drive to Pradollano is normally straightforward, however it is advisable to take snow chains with you and be well-practised in putting them on. You can otherwise also use so-called ‘tyre socks’, as long as it improves traction in slippery conditions. For the rest, read up on the best way to drive in snow and stay calm, thousands have done it before you. In fact, you may find yourself in a bit of a traffic jam on the way there if you go at the height of the season, which includes public holidays, weekends and much of the period between December and March.

Parking is well organised at the ski resort, complete with a bus station that links the village with Granada. There are also minibus shuttle services between the top and bottom parts of Pradollano, as well as a chair lift that you can hop off where you like. Pradollano is pretty, and lined with apartments, hotels and spa resorts that offer a choice of accommodation. They vary according to budgetary and practical requirements, and range from simple for people who just want to get on with it and ski to super luxurious and cosy.