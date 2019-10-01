Outside, the new outdoor gardens invite guests to rest on pristine white sunbeds perched upon a refreshing, shallow pond and surrounded by the fragrance of herbs like rosemary and thyme. Nearby is a modern wooden-decked relaxation lounge with an outdoor firepit – the perfect place to relax with family and friends after playing tennis or padel at the Higueron’s elegant Sports Club.

From the gardens, guests can contemplate the uniquely designed interior facade, decorated with rocks from an old mine located on-site. “The rocks are historically significant; in the olden days, miners used to extract them and send them to Carvajal to make iron,” says Manuel.

Everything at the hotel has been renovated, including the rooms. Manuel takes me to a Deluxe Room and I delight at the gorgeous curves and wooden artistry of the walls, as well as at the standing tub, which looks over the gardens below. The hotel is currently home to 24 panoramic suites with their own balcony and terrace, housed in glass panels that offer seamless views of the Mediterranean. Also now being built is a third ‘tower’, which will contain 113 new premium suites. “The majority will measure 40m2, but we are also building duplex suites with their own private Jacuzzi,” says Manuel.

The infinity pool area boasts a bright, happy air, with more colour and life gracing the elegant Balinese bed area. The gym is also brand new. Measuring 800m2, it features the very latest Technogym equipment. To use the equipment, members simply swipe an electronic bracelet or mobile phone over a tiny computer, and the apparatus automatically makes height and weight adjustments so that progress can be monitored continuously. In front of the gym is a spinning room and a Pilates area, fitted with top quality machines.

Closeby is the brand new Picasso conference centre, measuring 1,360m2. It is the largest of its kind in Málaga, with a 1,000-person capacity. There will also be a ballroom for 400 people and many ‘breakout’ rooms. “The idea is to offer this space for everything from meetings and conferences to weddings and other events,” says Manuel.