The Hilton Hotel Group recently invested an impressive €22million in the complete renovation and renaming of what is now the Higuerón Hotel Málaga, Curio Collection by Hilton.
There are only four other hotels in this collection. “What they have in common,” says Manuel Morales, Marketing Director, “is something characteristic that inspires curiosity in wonder. In our case, the ‘special something’ is art and gastronomy.”
It is indeed easy to be taken by the beauty of artworks all around you – from the dramatic sculpture by the entrance to the classic car (and jovial pig sculpture) by the reception. On the day of my visit there was a temporary exhibition by Enrique Brinkmann – a Malagueño who has exhibited his work at many of the world’s top museums – including MOMA in New York, the Reina Sofía in Madrid, and the Bronx Museum of the Arts. Also present are works by artists the calibre of Dámaso Ruano, a naturalised Malagueño who formed part of the famed Palmo group of artists, established in 1979 to promote the work of local artists.
Joining Brinkmann are other artists from across Spain, including Suso de Marcos, David Moreno, and Lita Cabellut – an artist with a challenging childhood who was, in many ways, ‘saved’ by her artistic talent. It is only logical that this hotel should pay homage to national art; its General Director, Javier Rodríguez, is passionate about the subject, and has hand-picked some of the most prestigious works at the establishment.
Natural features complement the artistic offerings. Solid wood now graces the common areas as well as the rooms. This material, alongside esparto grass fabric features and white pebbled columns and walls, celebrates the beauty and strength of nature, exuding the kind of peace and calm that body and mind crave.
Outside, the new outdoor gardens invite guests to rest on pristine white sunbeds perched upon a refreshing, shallow pond and surrounded by the fragrance of herbs like rosemary and thyme. Nearby is a modern wooden-decked relaxation lounge with an outdoor firepit – the perfect place to relax with family and friends after playing tennis or padel at the Higueron’s elegant Sports Club.
From the gardens, guests can contemplate the uniquely designed interior facade, decorated with rocks from an old mine located on-site. “The rocks are historically significant; in the olden days, miners used to extract them and send them to Carvajal to make iron,” says Manuel.
Everything at the hotel has been renovated, including the rooms. Manuel takes me to a Deluxe Room and I delight at the gorgeous curves and wooden artistry of the walls, as well as at the standing tub, which looks over the gardens below. The hotel is currently home to 24 panoramic suites with their own balcony and terrace, housed in glass panels that offer seamless views of the Mediterranean. Also now being built is a third ‘tower’, which will contain 113 new premium suites. “The majority will measure 40m2, but we are also building duplex suites with their own private Jacuzzi,” says Manuel.
The infinity pool area boasts a bright, happy air, with more colour and life gracing the elegant Balinese bed area. The gym is also brand new. Measuring 800m2, it features the very latest Technogym equipment. To use the equipment, members simply swipe an electronic bracelet or mobile phone over a tiny computer, and the apparatus automatically makes height and weight adjustments so that progress can be monitored continuously. In front of the gym is a spinning room and a Pilates area, fitted with top quality machines.
Closeby is the brand new Picasso conference centre, measuring 1,360m2. It is the largest of its kind in Málaga, with a 1,000-person capacity. There will also be a ballroom for 400 people and many ‘breakout’ rooms. “The idea is to offer this space for everything from meetings and conferences to weddings and other events,” says Manuel.
“Gastronomy is one of the pillars our name is built on,” he reports. The Hotel may have many restaurants, but the jewel in its crown is Michelin-starred establishment, Sollo – with sturgeon at the heart of its culinary success. Also popular is MED – which serves a buffet breakfast in the morning and Mediterranean food by night. For something über-trendy, try Akira (at the infinity pool area), serving Japanese delights by Chef Hernán Soria – Sushi Chef at the Japanese Club of Málaga. There are many bars and snack establishments, one of which is Chupadeo on the ground floor. “Everything served here is made with Malagueño products,” says Manuel, “even the coffee!”
Also appealing are Austin Bar (the ideal spot for the very latest in cocktails on the Coast) and Arara Bistro Bar by Chef Diego Gallego, featuring Peruvian, Brazilian, and Andalusian fusión cuisine as well as an extensive cocktail menú.
Not to be forgotten is the wonderful Nagomi Spa, where singles and couples can enjoy fantastic facial and body treatments. The Spa is home to one of the most gorgeous circuit pools on the Coast hands-down, and is ideal for stressed executives wishing to soak away their cares. Big things are up ahead for the Higuerón Hotel Curio Collection by Hilton. Thus far, the big investment made in converting the space into a haven of art, sport, and gastronomy has certainly paid off. At this Hotel, it truly is easy to feel like you have stepped into an oasis that celebrates one of the greatest bounties life has to offer: wild, beautiful, liberating nature.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE HIGUERÓN HOTEL MÁLAGA, CURIO COLLECTION BY HILTON
Avenida del Higueron 48, Fuengirola. Tel: (+34) 951 505 101.