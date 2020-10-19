New Forms Of Engagement In A Changing World

It’s a changing landscape in which the traditional tenets of personal service and ethical business remain unchanged. Yet new ways of reaching and engaging with potential buyers are creating a quiet revolution. In an information-based world it is no longer enough to simply present properties. Today’s buyers come well-informed but seek a sense of what makes different homes special.

Working in an interactive way that blends insight with an open, light-hearted approach, the MaroBrothers do just that. “The Covid period made us aware that there should be more information available to prospective buyers. Without having to fill in forms before you can access it.” He refers to the kind of free information that is now the norm in many markets.

A Family Business

“We always wanted to work together. So when we launched MaroBrothers Realty we had a clear concept of what we wanted our business to be like,” says Patrick. He worked for Sotheby’s in Zurich, while Dominik gained experience at Engel & Völkers. The result is a specialised high-end boutique agency with a modern yet personal feel. It builds on the brothers’ personal connection with Marbella but also identifies with the wider world.

“To offer the right kind of commitment and personal service you can’t be too big and impersonal. But you also have to be innovative. These are two fundamental elements that shape our business, and have allowed us to follow a different route.” Finding a lot of marketing cold and impersonal, they prefer a more informal, direct approach. Rather than relying heavily on a website, the MaroBrothers have in a short time made a name for themselves with video presentations. They are not only informative, but also highly engaging. In the process creating a bridge between conventional property displays and personal viewings.

The honest, fun way in which Dominik takes viewers through luxury homes provides a very lifelike experience. It highlights their features but also gives an accurate reflection of dimensions, orientation, style, layout and amenities. Even more important is the fact that the brothers manage to convey a sense of the home, how it feels to be in and what is special about it.