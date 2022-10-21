The PYR Hotel has always been a classic establishment in Puerto Banús owing to it location and proximity to major shopping and gastronomic offerings on the Port. In July, 2022, it was purchased by Barceló Hotel Group and rebranded as the Occidental Puerto Banús Hotel. This Group, founded in 1931 in Mallorca, boasts over 250 hotels and more than 55,000 rooms in 22 countries. It is the second-largest hotel chain in Spain and one of the 30 most important in Europe. Its hotels are marketed under four brands: Barceló, Royal Hideaway, Occidental, and Allegro. In Andalucía alone, the Group runs 25 hotels in the provinces of Huelva, Cádiz, Málaga, Almería, Sevilla, and Granada.
The Essential Goodness Of Simplicity
The Occidental brand, of which the new hotel is now part, is focused on ‘easy living hotels’, which are based on the peace and comfort of guests, and excellent service from staff. Its values are trustworthiness, simplicity, and empathy. The client comes first, without excuses. This makes sense considering the fact that most modern tourists travel not only to get to know a new city or coastal area but also to work on aspects such as their health and wellbeing.
It’S All About Location
The Barceló Hotel Group was attracted by the idea of completely transforming the PYR and converting it into the Occidental, owing in no small part to its location. Puerto Banús is close to a myriad of golf courses, ports, beaches, and picturesque white villages. The Hotel is, therefore, a good choice for golfers, families, couples, and friends, since there is so much to do, even within Puerto Banús itself. Casino Marbella is just an 800m walk away. The closest beaches to the hotel are Playa Nueva Andalucía (350m away), Playa de Puerto Banús (at 500m) and Playa Río Verde (one km away). The Plaza de Antonio Banderas, the urban heart of Puerto Banús, meanwhile, is a three-minute walk from the Hotel.
Light-Filled Interiors
The Occidental has 291 spacious, well-lit rooms with convenient features like a small kitchen, relaxation zone, and terrace. They are modern and youthful in their design and are graced in neutral hues like beige, cream, and grey. The sliding terrace doors are sizeable, meaning that light floods into every corner, adding to the joy and cosiness that abounds. The Hotel is also home to two exterior pools (one of which is a kids’ pool), with an ample deck for catching a few rays. Finally, it offers guests parking, which is particularly handy when you visit in the summer.
Things To Do Nearby
Because Puerto Banús is so close to Marbella, guests are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to the gamut of activities they can take part in. The Old Town of Marbella is around 7km away and is perfect for a romantic meal out and some boutique-style shopping. Puerto Banús itself has an enviable range of restaurants and luxury shopping, with Muelle Ribera being home to shops like Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton among many others. There is a host of fun activities for people who love nature and adventure. Snorkelling, horseriding, diving, cycling, walking, and windsurfing are just a few of the many choices if you like staying active while you’re on holiday.
Culinary Offerings
The hotel has various restaurants to entice guests, including Arrozante – the ideal spot for lovers of rice in its wide variety of forms. If Italian food is more to your fancy, then make your way to La Dolce Vita, which serves traditional Italian and Mediterranean fare. Some families enjoy staying by the pool all day. They can usually be found tucking into delights from Breeze Gastro Bar Piscina, which serves simple, local dishes that bear the influence of new culinary trends and healthy cuisine.