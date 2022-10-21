The Essential Goodness Of Simplicity

The Occidental brand, of which the new hotel is now part, is focused on ‘easy living hotels’, which are based on the peace and comfort of guests, and excellent service from staff. Its values are trustworthiness, simplicity, and empathy. The client comes first, without excuses. This makes sense considering the fact that most modern tourists travel not only to get to know a new city or coastal area but also to work on aspects such as their health and wellbeing.

It’S All About Location

The Barceló Hotel Group was attracted by the idea of completely transforming the PYR and converting it into the Occidental, owing in no small part to its location. Puerto Banús is close to a myriad of golf courses, ports, beaches, and picturesque white villages. The Hotel is, therefore, a good choice for golfers, families, couples, and friends, since there is so much to do, even within Puerto Banús itself. Casino Marbella is just an 800m walk away. The closest beaches to the hotel are Playa Nueva Andalucía (350m away), Playa de Puerto Banús (at 500m) and Playa Río Verde (one km away). The Plaza de Antonio Banderas, the urban heart of Puerto Banús, meanwhile, is a three-minute walk from the Hotel.