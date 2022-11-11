The events of the past two years have led many tourists to seek rest and respite in traditional nature-based retreats but travellers are also making a ‘great return’ to cities. According to the 2022 Global Wellness Summit, this means one thing: renewed momentum for the urban wellness concept. Large hospitality groups and cities are evolving in accordance with the zeitgeist. One big trend this year, for instance, lies in urban bathhouses and wellness playgrounds. Cities are being redesigned so residents and visitors can flee pollution and excessive consumerism and embrace the reinvigorating power of green, communal spaces. Human-made beaches, free open-air wellness sessions, and water sports are popping up in unexpected destinations like New York, Paris, Tokyo, and Sydney.

Urban wellness retreats are inherently more affordable and egalitarian, as they can be enjoyed by locals as well as travellers and residents from nearby cities or towns. Moreover, many hospitality groups are combining the resort model with that of a membership club, giving rise to more than the typical hotel with a spa. The idea of an ‘out of this world’ urban escape is making travellers more excited about working on their health in a ‘bright lights, big city’ environment; one in which they can also enjoy the beauty of cultural and architectural wonders.

The numbers are telling. Dubai is planning on launching its new One&Only One Za’abeel (a wellness resort with residences) in 2023. Equinox Hotel, which has an impressive wellness and fitness centre with offerings such as biohacking and sleep coaching, plans to open 33 more urban properties over the next decade. Another group, Kerzner International, has created a new wellness hospitality brand called SIRO Hotels, which is also targeted at city slickers. These resorts will incorporate outdoor activities, diet and nutrition, fitness, and ‘recovery labs’. The German Group Therme, meanwhile, will be bringing ancient bathing traditions to major cities, inviting stressed-out urbanites to relax in a paradise of heat, water, and nature. Therme centres will be opening in a myriad of cities in the UK, Europe, the U.S. and Asia in 2023.

Making It Greener

The Global Wellness Summit predicts that many new resorts will be centred around green spaces and forests. For instance, medical-wellness resort RAKxa, which opened its doors in 2021, is located in Bangkok’s green lung. Bangkok is also home to The Forestias, a residential-led project that boasts a luxury hotel, medical centre, food area, and sports complex, peppered along a lush forest. It has forest canopy walkways that make for a heavenly escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Cities Are Rebranding Themselves

Many cities are waking up to the demand for urban wellness offerings and are completely rebranding themselves. For instance, New York hotelier, Jerry Inzerillo and his team are building a new city in Riyadh that will contain thousands of apartments, an opera house, a university, shopping centres, and hotels with a powerful wellness focus. Rosewood, Six Senses, Four Seasons, and Ritz-Carlton are just a few big names that will feature prominently in this new paradise for the senses. To follow, are some resorts that are already immersing their clients in the magnificence of city wellness breaks.