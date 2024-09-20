A Modern Oasis

Vilas 12 is exactly what you wouldn’t expect to find at the heart of the Golden Mile – a modern oasis of peace, privacy, and refinement. You also wouldn’t expect to find space, but that is exactly what pervades the 12 modern villas that make up this superbly styled private enclave. Stand before the gate and more details will catch your eye as it silently glides open and reveals a large, impressive entrance in immaculate style. From the font and detailing of the backlit signs, to the pavement, the landscaping, detail makes the difference.

Vilas 12 is an architectural collection of contemporary villas designed with minimalist opulence and space. It has been created to offer a special sense of living, whether you drive down to the four-car underground garage that each property enjoys or enter your home from the front door. Observe the details that distinguish it and you realise this is a different living proposition, with superlative modern 21st century homes created with a touch of mid-century inspiration. Indeed, these are modern classics at the heart of the Golden Mile.