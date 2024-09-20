The Golden Mile is a concept of luxury living, considered to be the ultimate address in Marbella, which for many is the most prestigious address in the Mediterranean. Within it, you’ll find an enclave of peace, privacy, modern style, and comfort, designed for the Golden Mile of the 21st century.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy of NCH Dallimore Marbella
Like all top locations, especially those right by the sea, the best spots on Marbella’s Golden Mile were taken long ago, when the area first started to develop. In fact, there is little virgin land left in one of the finest addresses in all of Spain, such has been its appeal over the years. Modern properties and a very private setting are therefore distictly rare in such a hotly desired location, not to mention at strolling distance from the sea, but amazingly it does exist – in the form of Vilas 12.
A Modern Oasis
Vilas 12 is exactly what you wouldn’t expect to find at the heart of the Golden Mile – a modern oasis of peace, privacy, and refinement. You also wouldn’t expect to find space, but that is exactly what pervades the 12 modern villas that make up this superbly styled private enclave. Stand before the gate and more details will catch your eye as it silently glides open and reveals a large, impressive entrance in immaculate style. From the font and detailing of the backlit signs, to the pavement, the landscaping, detail makes the difference.
Vilas 12 is an architectural collection of contemporary villas designed with minimalist opulence and space. It has been created to offer a special sense of living, whether you drive down to the four-car underground garage that each property enjoys or enter your home from the front door. Observe the details that distinguish it and you realise this is a different living proposition, with superlative modern 21st century homes created with a touch of mid-century inspiration. Indeed, these are modern classics at the heart of the Golden Mile.
Villa 9
Inspired modern architecture meets you at the entrance to Villa 9, amid patios and water features that set the tone as the stunning front door opens up to views of the sea. They reach you across the manicured lawns and pool area of the complex and through the private terrace and open-plan living area that is one of the villa’s many outstanding features. In fact, it looks like it’s just jumped off the pages of Architectural Digest, complete with beautifully styled details such as a subtle brown-copper toned lift that links the four levels of the home.
Storage space is hidden behind wooden panelling, and the guest bathroom is an experience in design. The living room, dining area and state-of-the art Gaggenau kitchen open up to both a spacious covered terrace with its own lounge, dining and chill-out areas as well as a modern interpretation of the classic patio feature. Open up the sliding doors, which fold into the walls, and you have one superb indoor-outdoor living space where fresh sea breezes obviate the need for air conditioning, in combination with an impressive double-height ceiling.