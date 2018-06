VO Cinema Marbella Update

Summer's Here! - June 2018

We lead with Gender Inequality, also profiling top decision makers who are all women, and we ask the question: What if Women Ruled The World?

Elsewhere, we enjoy a cosseting ride aboard the new Bentley Continental GT, before visiting an impressive property on the Golden Mile. We also recommend some fine dining options here in Marbella and report on Prosecco and Pinot Grigio.