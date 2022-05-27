Regardless of how mentally tenacious you are, you probably would agree that the past two years have been tough on human mental health. Professionals the world over have long predicted that once the peak of the pandemic was over and its physical effects reduced, the true impact of trauma would start to surface and the data speaks for itself. The pandemic has triggered a 25 per cent increase in anxiety and depression worldwide. In current times, holistic pursuits like spending time outdoors, mindfulness meditation, and yoga all have important roles to play. Numerous studies have shown that yoga is a powerful means to reduce stress hormone levels, boost concentration, increase energy, and tackle chronic pain. Yoga enables practitioners to exist in ‘the here and now’; and feel at one with the Great Outdoors, especially when it is practised in a green or blue setting. Whether you have been feeling a bit snowed under or you wish to hone your techniques, few experiences are quite as calming as taking part in a yoga retreat. This month, we bring you some of the very best retreats on the Coast.
Words Marisa Cutillas, Photography Courtesy Of The Respective Yoga Studios/Centres And As Individually Indicated
Molino Del Rey
Located in the lush nature reserve of the Sierra de las Nieves, Molino del Rey is internationally renowned as one of Spain’s top yoga retreats and it has been covered by media such as Vogue, The Times, and the BBC. Its driving force is undoubtedly the couple who owns and runs it: Anthony Arnold (who built the retreat with his very own hands) and his wife, Lidiya Starov (who is one of the secrets behind its success).
Lidiya, who is also a trained yoga teacher, masseuse, chef, and artist, has worked alongside Anthony practically from the beginning, turning Molino del Rey into an oasis that reflects her passion for health and wellness. She has transformed the retreat into a place filled with artistry, designing the carefully manicured gardens, hand-painting all the rooms, running and managing the restaurant, and more. Indeed, Lidiya manages the retreat with zest and an authentic passion for her guests’ satisfaction.
Anthony, who also teaches overtone/breathing singing at the retreat, is a former British Secret Service agent who arrived in the Andalusian hamlet of Jorox (in the Sierra de las Nieves nature reserve) in 1993. Back then, Jorox had a local population of just nine people. He bought a rundown mill and began to literally build a road to it. “I have always been very good with my hands,” he says, adding that he made many fascinating discoveries during the construction of this palatial healing retreat.
While digging a hole for the resort’s pool, he discovered a cave. He kept digging and found its exit, which now leads to one of the resort’s rooms (which is aptly called the Waterfall Room).
The highest part of the cave now embraces the retreat’s pool grotto. Its supreme acoustics make it the perfect setting for sound meditation sessions. The retreat also has a state-of-the-art yoga hall, which was literally hand-cut into the mountain and which measures 100m2. Floor-to-ceiling windows make for stunning views of the valley and a door within the hall allows you to step into the stillness of the caves.
The resort serves delicious, healthy meals (typically made with vegetarian ingredients) at its restaurant, headed by Chef Simón.
Owing in no small part to its privileged setting (it is surrounded by verdant gardens, orange trees, and bubbling mountain streams), Molino del Rey is booked year-round. Indeed, some of the other studios mentioned in this article book it for their courses. In May, various retreats will be taking place, including yoga retreats and sound meditation therapist training courses. Additional events can be found on their website.
Radiant Yoga Marbella
Radiant Yoga has been one of Marbella’s favourite studios since as far back as we can recall. Its heart and soul is its founder, yoga teacher extraordinaire Lori Sjollema. She has dedicated over four decades of her professional life to helping others heal body, mind, and spirit through the millenary practice of yoga. Lori is just about as knowledgeable as can be, having trained extensively in various yoga schools – including Vinyasa Flow, Iyengar, Anusara, and Rasa Yoga. She is also passionate about Ayurvedic healing and helping others overcome trauma through tools such as controlled breathing, meditation, Yoga Nidra, and self-understanding.
Radiant Yoga’s Co-Founder, Arianne Pieper, has been teaching yoga since 2006. She is certified in Hatha Yoga and has completed the renowned Anusara teacher training course. She has also trained in disciplines that have been her passions for several years: Iyengar Yoga, Thai massage, and Ayurveda.
In addition to offering classes at Radiant Yoga’s studios, Lori and her passionate team also host ‘Radiant Retreats’, taking groups to scenic spots like the Molino del Rey Retreat Centre, Huerta Belinda in Tarifa, and La Posada Romana in Gaucín. One thing all these places have in common are the beautiful natural landscapes that surround them. Huerta Belinda, for instance, is a beautiful mansion in bohemian Tarifa – where powdery beaches, majestic promontories, and views of Morocco inspire tranquillity and spiritual reflection.
From June 12 to 18, Lori and Arianne will be hosting a six-night retreat at Molino del Rey, entitled Awaken to the Flow of Prana. It will include Dynamic Hatha Yoga Practices, Pranayama, Restorative Yoga, and meditation. It will additionally offer an introduction to the Five Vayus (these are movements or functions of prana known literally as ‘winds’ that govern different areas of the body and ideally function in harmony). The retreat will include healthy vegetarian meals and plenty of free time to enjoy the natural surroundings, massage therapies, swimming, and relaxation beneath the sun.
Suryalila Retreat Centre
Suryalila is a composite of two Sanskrit words: Surya (which refers to an ancient Sun God) and Lila (the cosmic play of the Gods). The centre, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, was built on a renovated olive farm with 800 trees. Through its onsite sister project, Danyadara, a non-profit permaculture farm, they grow organic fruits and vegetables and keep chickens for their eggs.
One of Suryalila’s most striking features is its breathtaking vista, which extends in all directions and comprises sunflower fields, lakes, and rolling hills. The luxury of being in the midst of such an expansive natural site is uplifting and very fitting, indeed, for a retreat.
The Director of Suryalila is Vidya Jacqueline Heisel, who co-founded Suryalila alongside her business partner, Peter Simmons. Vidya has been practising yoga for over 40 years and has a fascinating life that includes a trip to India in 1975, which she undertook to find a guru. She started practising yoga in Pune at the Shree Rajneesh Ashram and fell in love with India, Eastern philosophy, and yoga. When her teacher left, she went from student to teacher, heading Iyengar Yoga classes for four years. Since then, she has trained across the globe in a host of styles, including Ashtanga, Vinyasa Flow, Kundalini, Sivananda style, Hatha Yoga, and Forrest Yoga. Vidya developed her own yoga teacher training along the way. Two decades ago, her yoga school, Frog Lotus Yoga International, was born, and now she successfully runs courses along with retreats at her homebase, Suryalila.
Suryalila offers various retreats, trainings, and courses throughout the year. Check out these upcoming retreats: From May 16 to 21, Yoga, Nature & White Villages five-night retreat featuring rejuvenating Restorative Yoga, re-energising Vinyasa Flow sessions, wine tasting in a local bodega, a visit to Arcos Lake beach, dinner in the whitewashed hilltop village of Arcos de la Frontera, and more. Additional speciality holidays offered in May include the Connect Balance Retreat (with movement, breath, massage, and mindfulness) and the Movement & Breathwork Retreat (which will help you start your journey into natural movement and breathwork). In June, guests can explore the power of writing through ‘True Essence: A Storytelling Retreat’ and learn about sustainable living through a permaculture course.
Another highlight of the year is the Summer Sanctuary Retreat, which will be taking place in August and featuring yoga, meditation, sound healing, breathwork, swimming, Yoga Nidra, hilltop hikes, and more.
The centre also welcomes independent guests – those who want to enjoy the retreat facilities and beautiful surroundings without booking a specialised retreat. Moreover, during the pandemic, their ‘vanlife’ area has grown in popularity enabling travellers on the road to park up in a rural paradise in the mountains.
Eywa Marbella
Eywa Marbella is located in Puerto Banús, just 100 metres from the beach. The studio was founded by Silvia Zorraquino, who shares good energy and years of experience with her students. For Silvia, yoga is a means to connect with oneself and with the environment, and she ensures that every session is enriching and enlightening.
From a very young age, Silvia was interested in wellbeing. When she became a mom, she sensed the importance of touch and delved into massage for newborns, shiatsu, reflexology, reiki, and Thai massage. Sylvia has completed a host of courses and is certified in the US and UK. Among her specialities are Hatha Yoga, yoga for children and families, Yoga Nidra, and Aerial Yoga (she is trained in the renowned Yoga Aéreo Unnata method). In Aerial Yoga, practitioners rely on the support of a soft, aerial hammock made of fabric. The latter is suspended from the ceiling to enhance and refine traditional floor yoga practice.
Eywa yoga specialises in private retreats (with one to six persons) lasting from three to seven days, though it also hosts small group retreats (for up to 10 people). A typical four-day retreat includes a host of activities – including three hours of private yoga lessons on the beach, eight hours of private yoga lessons at the Eywa centre, a massage, Turkish bath, aromatherapy, reiki, meditative walks, yoga and chakra harmonisation sessions, and more. Silvia tells me that although many of her regular students are from Marbella, the vast majority of those who book her retreats hail from abroad.
“Private retreats are ideal because they enable us to create bespoke programmes that are in line with our student’s wishes and needs,” says Silvia. Eywa Marbella has a dedicated partnership with Meliá Hotels & Resorts, where guests usually stay for the duration of their retreat.
Ananda Laie
Ananda Laie has a studio in Fuengirola welcoming styles and teachers from different schools across the globe. Here, students of all levels can discover and hone their abilities at Ashtanga, Vinyasa, and Iyengar Yoga, to name just a few styles. The studio offers a host of fun classes, including beach yoga; yoga for kids; beach Tai Chi; embodied dance; Kundalini Yoga; and Pranayama, Meditation, and Hatha Yoga classes – all in English and Spanish. Practitioners can also indulge in an array of massages and treatments such as reiki, shiatsu, shiatsu acupuncture massage, and other means of holistic healing. Also available are teacher training sessions covering techniques and practice; anatomy and physiology; history, philosophy, and ethics; and professional knowledge.
Ananda Laie was founded by Francesca Jerez, whose family migrated from Spain to Sweden to escape Franco’s dictatorship in the 1960s. Francesca’s inspiration has always been her father, an entrepreneur and adventurer who sailed around the world and instilled a love for travel in his daughter. Francesca worked as an airline steward and real estate broker and developer before falling in love with the holistic arts. In 2017, while on a trip to Bali, she discovered the transformational power of yoga and meditation.
From June 1 until the end of August, Ananda Laie will be offering a camping retreat in Valencia de Alcántara, Cáceres, with students being able to choose their length of stay and accommodation type (mobile home, tent, apartment, bungalow, and more). The event includes two yoga classes per day, meditations, and participation in a host of weekend workshops (including an exciting anti-ageing face yoga workshop). An array of classes will also be offered, including paddle yoga on the water, diving with breathwork, Yin and Hatha Yoga, Pranayama, and meditation. The retreat will have an onsite restaurant serving vegetarian and vegan cuisine.
Ananda Laie will also be hosting urban retreats, in which students can attend classes at the Fuengirola studio or on the beach while staying at one of its partner hotels on the beach frontline. Students can attend various classes per day, including Hatha, Vinyasa, and Ashtanga Yoga, plus sound healing. Workshops will also be offered and renowned teachers from Miami will be attending to teach workshops such as zen coaching. Both retreats are part of a new concept called ‘vacational yoga holidays’. They differ from typical retreats, says Francesca, because “Students can create their own tailor-made course, choosing the activities they attend.”
The retreats run throughout the summer, which offers students plenty of flexibility in terms of booking their holiday. The slogan behind both retreats is ‘Spend time together’. Francesca explains, “We encourage our students to come to our retreats with their sisters, friends, or family members. The aim is for them to enjoy a stay on the Coast or in the midst of beautiful natural surroundings while connecting with their loved ones.” Francesca invites those with an interest in yoga to call her so she can help them create a personalised ‘yogacation’.