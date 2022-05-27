Molino Del Rey

Located in the lush nature reserve of the Sierra de las Nieves, Molino del Rey is internationally renowned as one of Spain’s top yoga retreats and it has been covered by media such as Vogue, The Times, and the BBC. Its driving force is undoubtedly the couple who owns and runs it: Anthony Arnold (who built the retreat with his very own hands) and his wife, Lidiya Starov (who is one of the secrets behind its success).

Lidiya, who is also a trained yoga teacher, masseuse, chef, and artist, has worked alongside Anthony practically from the beginning, turning Molino del Rey into an oasis that reflects her passion for health and wellness. She has transformed the retreat into a place filled with artistry, designing the carefully manicured gardens, hand-painting all the rooms, running and managing the restaurant, and more. Indeed, Lidiya manages the retreat with zest and an authentic passion for her guests’ satisfaction.

Anthony, who also teaches overtone/breathing singing at the retreat, is a former British Secret Service agent who arrived in the Andalusian hamlet of Jorox (in the Sierra de las Nieves nature reserve) in 1993. Back then, Jorox had a local population of just nine people. He bought a rundown mill and began to literally build a road to it. “I have always been very good with my hands,” he says, adding that he made many fascinating discoveries during the construction of this palatial healing retreat.

While digging a hole for the resort’s pool, he discovered a cave. He kept digging and found its exit, which now leads to one of the resort’s rooms (which is aptly called the Waterfall Room).

The highest part of the cave now embraces the retreat’s pool grotto. Its supreme acoustics make it the perfect setting for sound meditation sessions. The retreat also has a state-of-the-art yoga hall, which was literally hand-cut into the mountain and which measures 100m2. Floor-to-ceiling windows make for stunning views of the valley and a door within the hall allows you to step into the stillness of the caves.

The resort serves delicious, healthy meals (typically made with vegetarian ingredients) at its restaurant, headed by Chef Simón.

Owing in no small part to its privileged setting (it is surrounded by verdant gardens, orange trees, and bubbling mountain streams), Molino del Rey is booked year-round. Indeed, some of the other studios mentioned in this article book it for their courses. In May, various retreats will be taking place, including yoga retreats and sound meditation therapist training courses. Additional events can be found on their website.

www.molinodelrey.com