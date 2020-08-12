Which Watch?

So you understand the issue. However, a diving watch can be worn in circumstances other than diving – right? Channelling your inner Jacques Cousteau you will be able to boast around the coffee machine that you have taken up a new sport. You may even consider putting your newly acquired diving kit on E-Bay if you and the sport really don’t work out.

Though I suspect you may well keep and use on a daily basis your wonderful dive watch. After all, watches and water have forever been a lethal combination and if you can find one that survives the rigours of being submerged and still looks wonderful, just imagine what conversations it could start.

A little bit of definition that is a must to learn. While many watches claim to be shower-proof and an equal number can be worn underwater, to qualify as a dive watch it must carry the ISO 6425 rating. This requires the watch to have a depth rating of not less than 100 metres, be made from a non-corrosive metal, be shock-resistant and be anti-magnetic. It also must have a unidirectional bezel that is luminescent and visible in total darkness, with, usually, a glowing second hand that shows the watch is still running. With an internal gasket and a screw-down crown your watch will be as tight as a closed clamshell and sealed against any incoming seawater.

Why is your chosen dive watch so important? Your watch is a vital piece of sub-aqua kit as it allows the diver to know with great accuracy how long they have been underwater and when they need to start to prepare their ascent.

To make a watch that is resistant to water was a long-sought prize for watchmakers. The first waterproof watch appeared in 1926 when Rolex launched the Oyster that was used in 1927 by Cross Channel swimmer, Mercedes Gleitze, with no loss of seal.

Italian Naval supplier, Panerai, in 1936 launched Radiomir – a curious, almost square-cased version that served its diver clients well. I understand that early Radiomir watches were made by Rolex for Panerai.