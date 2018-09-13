Maya admits that when their company was first launched, she was carrying out the lion’s share of the work. “One day, after finishing a meeting, I said ‘That was great!’ and Zeenat answered. ‘Maybe for you, but I was just sitting there. We should name this company Maya and her sisters’ (she laughs). I didn’t realise they were feeling left-out. We started the company as sisters and I wanted the three of us to be happy and fulfilled. We then decided to take charge of separate departments and our roles became much more clearly defined. It’s a challenge to be in a family business and remain close but we’ve managed to do it.”

Maya and Zeenat both design jewellery pieces. Zeenat (who lives in London) is also in charge of all the internal communications in the company and everything to do with accounting (she has a fine jewellery blog, which you can check out on their site). Meena, meanwhile, is the Sales and PR manager who oversees the work of the company accountants. The Mukhi Sisters currently have 10 collections, the last of which was recently launched as part of Wild Things London.

In Beirut, their shop is divided into two areas: “In one area we sell our own designs and in the other we stock multi-brand lifestyle products designed by other jewellers,” Maya explains. Their boutique also tempts shoppers with books, perfumes, accessories, and assorted items – a homage to their grandfather’s shop, which sold textiles, crystal, bags, and other items from the Far East, as well as jewellery.