But if you’re not wowed by nomadic numbers, there’s more in store: the Floral Collection (think Cordoba Patio Festival), Polka Dot (very Spanish feria), SRPLS (Army Surplus gets sexy) and Denim on Denim (‘double-denim-ing’ is no longer a fashion faux pas). Zara doesn’t stick to boring seasonal collections. It delivers up to 20 throughout the year in a drip feed of bijou batches, creating an air of exclusivity and cutting down on rebajas, as they often sell out. No design stays on the shop floor for more than a month to encourage Zara fans to make repeat visits and they do – 17 times a year, compared to the average three visits for other fashion stores.

Zara has been firing up fashionistas since 1975 – the year Franco died – when a tailor’s delivery boy opened a tiny shop in A Coruña, Galicia, beating heart of the Spanish rag trade. It became the flagship brand of Inditex, the world’s largest fashion retailer, and made founder Amancio Ortega the world’s seventh richest man, one place behind Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. The diverse label stable of eight brands and 7,500 stores includes upscale Massimo Dutti, Pull and Bear casuals, youth-oriented Bershka, trend-setting Stradivarius, Oysho (lingerie), Uterqüe (accessories), Zara Home (furnishings) and Zara Kids.

Now 83, retired and enjoying the fruits of his $63 billion fortune with his second wife and three children, Ortega, the ‘father of fast fashion’, brought the ‘haute couture look’ to the high street at the speed of a Lightening zipper and a decimal point of the price.

By keeping most of production in-house and manufacturing local (Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Turkey, far closer to warehouses and distribution centres than Asia), Ortega slashed design-to-store time from six months to four weeks. His streamlined set-up allows Zara to interpret a trend faster than Coco Chanel could cut out a dress pattern and get it to the store while the fashion house is still showing the collection.

Zara takes much of its ‘inspiration’ from the catwalks. Last year its look-alike version of Hermes’ tan leather sandals (€29,99 v €480) resulted in a sales stampede and enough buzz to bring them back for an encore this season. While some designers are not happy about Zara’s ‘imitative fashion’, even Louis Vuitton director Daniel Piette had to admit that Zara was ‘possibly the most innovative and devastating retailer in the world’.

At The Cube, as employees call their futuristic A Coruña HQ in northern Spain, sales are tracked by computer – those clunky security tags on the clothes contain data. If a design doesn’t sell like hot cakes, it’s instantly withdrawn and reworked or replaced. One room in this nerve centre emulates a shopping street with dummy store fronts where designers create the window displays for everywhere from New York’s Fifth Avenue to London’s Regent Street.