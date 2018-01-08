Happy New Year!

A new year dawns and, with it, the hopes and aspirations for a better world with less conflict and more care for our fragile planet.

It’s also a traditional time for a spot of introspection and we aim to help this process along with carefully chosen content you will come across within the confines of these pages.

For those who would also like to get into better shape in 2018, check out our features on Mike’s Gym at La Cala Hills, one of the biggest training complexes in Europe, and Marbella Boot Camp, which runs monthly programmes.

For wanderlust, we bring you TripAdvisor’s Top Ten Destinations for 2018. We also pay an illuminating visit to Lumiere London this month and check into Sierra Nevada’s iconic hotel, El Lodge.

Elsewhere, we test drive the evocative Lotus Evora 400, preview some of the up-and-coming stars of cinema who will be increasingly gracing the silver screen, and we present sleek sporting wear by Reebok as favoured by some of the world’s top athletes and model, Gigi.

Here in Marbella, we prospect a jewel of a property both in terms of architecture and interior decoration and visit Gioia to sample some exquisite plant-based cuisine.