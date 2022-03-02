Magical Spring

Expectation is heightened indeed as we enter the warmer days with a skip in our step. 2022 is looking like being a good year for Property and Tourism. Honouring the latter, we start this edition with an extensive feature on Travel Trends where you can discover what is going to be big this year.

After two difficult years, weddings are back in business, and getting married in Marbella is a highly desirable proposition. Read up on this and see our associated report on the lab-grown Diamond boom.

“MARCH IS A MONTH OF EXPECTATION” EMILY DICKINSON

Following all the controversy from the final race of 2021 in Abu Dhabi, the F1 2022 Season finally hits the starting grid this month in Bahrain. Check out who the main protagonists are and which constructers are favoured. We also preview the new Mercedes-Benz EQS and the sleek-lined Vision EQXX.

Elsewhere, learn why Zendaya is a talent in such demand, experience the elegance of the Fendi 2022 Spring/Summer Collection, take a look inside an impressive contemporary villa at Rocio de Nagüeles, and savour avant-garde sushi at the 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant.