Living It Up!

Summer is upon us and we bring you an issue full of searing content. This month we visit Athens, one of the oldest cities in the world, full of architectural treasures. For riches of a more sparkling kind, check out which items are requisite in an iconic jewellery collection. And, did you know that Millennials and Zoomers are now shaping luxury trends at an unprecedented rate?

Like her or not, there’s no denying Queen Elizabeth deserves our respect with her tireless devotion to her royal duties. We review her 70 years on the throne in this, her Platinum Jubilee month. We finally get our hands on an Audi e-tron GT which simply oozes style and sophistication, and we talk to station boss, Kane, of hot radio station, Chilli FM.

“WHAT YOU DO TODAY CAN IMPROVE ALL YOUR TOMORROWS” RALPH MARSTON

Elsewhere in these pages, see our profile on J. Lo, coinciding with the release of new documentary Halftime, find out how Bijan Laufer is creating a tsunami on the Coast, and marvel at the power and poise of pure bred Iberian horses.

Finally, our recent night out at Zozoï reaffirms why it is one of Marbella’s best restaurants, and we toast Bodegas José Pariente on their 25th Anniversary.

Enjoy!